Talks This Week: July 22 - 24

Virtual Artist Talk: Joseph Lefthand

Thursday, July 22, 6 – 7 pm

Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Joseph will speak about his practice and conception of Experimental Makers Workshop, which is currently in progress at the gallery. He and his collaborators, artists Isaac Couch and Sarah Whyte, are exploring the relationship between personhood and institutional violence, utilizing elements of performance and design to conceive wearable art that re-imagines the human form as transitory, lucid, ethereal, and disruptive.

Conversation: An-My Lê and Shahzia Sikander

Thursday, July 22, 6 – 7 pm

Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

Join exhibiting artists An-My Lê and Shahzia Sikander for a conversation about their artistic practices and Much Unseen is Also Here.

A Conversation with Bob Tanner

Thursday, July 22, 7 – 8 pm

Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.

Tanner studied photography with Aaron Siskind, Harry Callahan and Frederick Sommer at the Institute of Design. He directed and produced films and video for over 30 years before returning to still photography. Bob has been a member of Perspective Group and Gallery since its founding in 2010.

(Virtual) In Conversation: Mary Sibande & Lanisa Kitchiner

Saturday, July 24, 1 – 2 pm

Kavi Gupta Gallery

Kavi Gupta is pleased to present the next edition of In Conversation, featuring renowned South African artist Mary Sibande and Lanisa Kitchiner, chief of the African and Middle Eastern Division of The Library of Congress.

Discussion: Fumi Okiji and Matthew Metzger

Saturday, July 24, 2 – 3 pm

The Renaissance Society

For this virtual program looking at his exhibition Heirloom and beyond, Matthew Metzger joins scholar Fumi Okiji for a conversation that delves into painting and music, questions around expression, and more.