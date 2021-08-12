CGN Art World Recap: 8/4/21

Theaster Gates via his Instagram Account on August 3, 2021

Theaster Gates Was Turned Away from Gold Coast Restaurant

Truluck's, a high-end chain seafood restaurant at Chestnut and Rush, told the internationally renowned, barrier breaking artist that his hoodie and sweats didn't meet their dress code.

On Instagram Gates posted to followers on August 3, "CHICAGO’S TRULUCK RESTAURANT DENIED ME BECAUSE I HAD ON A HOODY AND “SWEATS!!!!... I was shocked and confused. I asked for the manager and he didn’t back down. It was movie material. I’m not big on boycotts, but damn, CAN’T A BROTHER EAT!"

The Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Contemporary Art Both Now Require Masks for All Visitors

As of July 31 AIC's new (or renewed) policy is in accordance with an advisory in place from the City of Chicago, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued due to concern about the potential of vaccinated people to spread the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. – Via CBS2

The MCA requests that visitors reserve tickets online in advance and says that masks are required inside the museum.

Lollapalooza Organizers Donating $2.2M to Expand Arts Education in CPS

Lollapalooza event organizers announced the launch of a fund that will support arts education over the next five years for more than 100,000 students within Chicago Public Schools.

The music fest organizers are donating $2.2 million to CPS to create the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a new partnership with Ingenuity that will help pay for arts programs in CPS schools for students who currently have the least access to such instruction.

21C Hotel in Chicago Now Offering Hotel Stay Called "Art Lovers Package"

21c Museum Hotel Chicago is one of nine locations that form North America’s only multi-venue museum dedicated to collecting and exhibiting the art of the 21st century. Complementing its 10,000+ square feet of exhibition space and current exhibition on view, This We Believe, 21c Museum Hotel Chicago has put together a one-of-a-kind experience that allows art lovers to explore the best of the city’s art scene in one convenient package.

Those who purchase the Art Lovers Packages will receive two general admission tickets to three area museums: The Art Institute of Chicago, The MCA and The Driehaus Museum.