Hyde Park Art Center Marks Decade of Jackman Goldwasser Residency

(l-r, t-b): William Estrada, Cecilia Beaven, Farah Salem, Moises Salazar, Alexandra Antoine, Aaron Hughes, Jory Drew, Devin T. Mays, Dorothy Burge, and Bermet Borubaeva. Courtesy of Hyde Park Art Center.

Hyde Park Art Center, the renowned non-profit hub for contemporary art located on Chicago’s vibrant South Side, proudly marks the tenth anniversary of its Jackman Goldwasser Residency program, offering four comprehensive residencies of varying lengths for local, national and international artists and curators. For over a decade, the residency program—with a particularly focus on ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab, Native American) artists—has been providing valuable studio spaces, art classes, and supportive resources, while connecting the resident artists to the city’s artists, institutions, and cultural communities.

In response to COVID-19 and the crises it brought forth and amplified, the selection of the 2021 roster of residents and supportive public programming have been adapted to increase support for Chicago artists (vs. those requiring travel), fortifying the program’s effort to help artists sustain art practices especially in the face of the pandemic. The 2021 cohort features ten artists of various disciplines, from painting to printmaking and textiles, in four programs of varying length and focus. In general, residencies range from six to eight weeks for national and international residents, while Chicago artists may participate in a yearlong intensive in the signature Radicle Studio Residency.

“Over an incredibly challenging year for arts organizations, and most of all artists, Hyde Park Art Center took this opportunity to reset intentions and recommit our programs to supporting art in Chicago, ensuring that artists across the city can continue to make their work and thrive. This year, we were able to refocus attention locally, expanding support for Chicago artists,” says Megha Ralapati, Art Center Residency Manager.

The ten artists in the 2021 cohort of the Jackman Goldwasser Residency program are:

• Radicle Studio Residency, Year-Long Residency for Chicago Artists

Radicle Studio Residents are rooted for a year at the Art Center through high-quality, free studio space where artists make work, research new projects, have access to the Art Center’s broad international network of artists and resources, and connect with a dynamic public.

• Cecilia Beaven is a visual artist and art instructor from Mexico City whose multimedia practice serves as a vehicle for retelling stories from Mexican mythology combined with fictional personal narratives.

• Farah Salem is an artist and art therapist working across media to investigate the gendered nature of trauma as it is embedded within her experiences as an Arab woman.

• William Estrada is an artist and art educator whose community-centered practice seeks to transform, question, and make connections via discussion, creation, and amplification of stories from across Chicago’s rich neighborhoods.

• Flex Residency, Seasonal Residencies for Chicago Artists

Flex Residents participate in focused seasonal residencies where they are given free studio space to make work and develop new projects. They receive access to the Art Center’s broad network of artists and resources and connect with the Art Center's staff and dynamic community. The 2021 Flex Residents include Aaron Hughes, Alexandra Antoine, and Moises Salazar.

• BAC x Art Center Residency, Seasonal Residencies for Chicago Artists

A new partnership with the Black Arts Consortium at Northwestern University offering focused seasonal residencies and access to both the Art Center’s and the Black Arts Consortium’s broad network of artists and resources. The 2021 BAC X Art Center Residents include Devin T. Mays, Dorothy Burge, and Jory Drew.

• International ArtsLink Fellowship, Ongoing Residency for International Artists

Ongoing partnership with CEC ArtsLink’s acclaimed international fellowship program, currently supporting Bermet Borubaeva, artist, curator and educator, who continues her research-focused residency virtually, exploring the intersection of food justice, and innovative trash and recycling practices between her home town Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and in Chicago.

In addition, in June 2021, Hyde Park Art Center commenced a new partnership with Les Ateliers Medicis, an art space supporting emerging artists in Clichy-Montfermeil, France, through ongoing collaboration with the French Cultural Council, which builds upon the residency's international collaborative work both with France and beyond. This partnership provides one of the few valuable residency opportunities in the City that enable international traveling for Chicago artists. The collaborative residency, Clichycago, is a new initiative that aims to weave a strong link between urban peripheries from the South Side of Chicago and the Parisian suburb of Clichy-Montfermeil. Chicago artist Faheem Majeed (whose exhibition Planting and Maintaining a Perennial Garden: Shrouds by Faheem Majeed is now on view at the Art Center) participated in an in-person residency in France through this collaboration.

About Hyde Park Art Center

Hyde Park Art Center, at 5020 South Cornell Avenue on Chicago’s vibrant South Side, is a hub for contemporary arts in Chicago, serving as a gathering and production space for artists and the broader community to cultivate ideas, impact social change, and connect with new networks. Since its inception in 1939, Hyde Park Art Center has grown from a small collective of quirky artists to establishing a strong legacy of innovative development and emerging as a unique Chicago arts institution with social impact. The Art Center functions as an amplifier for today and tomorrow’s creative voices, providing the space to cultivate and create new work and connections.

