New Exhibitions Start August 26 - 28

Jim Dine: American Icon

Opening: Thursday, August 26, 5 – 7 pm

Snite Museum of Art

Among the most distinguished figures in Contemporary art, Jim Dine (b. 1935) is an inspiring presence as a painter, printmaker, sculptor, and poet. Fearlessly experimental, Dine helped define the Pop Art movement, then expanded his creative reach within and beyond the American art scene to become one of the most iconic and influential artists on the international stage.

Hal Fischer Photographs: Seriality, Sexuality, Semiotics

August 26

Krannert Art Museum, University of Illinois

The exhibition includes a generous selection from Fischer’s earlier work (some of it produced in Urbana), which has not been publicly displayed in decades. This earlier work contextualizes Fischer’s development as an artist, from his student days at the University of Illinois to his creative maturity in San Francisco.

Duck Feet: Guest Curated by Ricardo Partida

Opening: Friday, August 27, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Circle Contemporary (Arts of Life)

Ricardo Partida is a Mexican-born, Chicago-based painter and recent graduate from The School of The Art Institute of Chicago’s Master of Fine Arts in Studio program. His work largely critiques and illuminates depictions of gender and desire in the Western Art Canon by creating exalted alter egos that question conventional power structures while obscuring artist and subject.

Origins: Paul Nicklen & Cristina Mittermeier

August 27

Hilton | Asmus Contemporary

Paul Nicklen (Canadian) is a visual artist and marine biologist who has documented both the beauty and the plight of our planet for over 20 years. Paul’s photography informs and connects by creating an emotional bond with wild subjects in extreme conditions.

Cristina is a pioneer in the use of powerful and emotive imagery to propel conservation efforts. Born in Mexico, Cristina is a marine biologist, photographer, and writer who specializes in issues surrounding fisheries and indigenous cultures. Cristina's work has exhibited at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, The Miller Gallery in Cincinnati, The Paul Nicklen Gallery in New York, Xposure in the UAE , Art Basel Miami, Terras de Salitre/Mar de Mares Festival in Santiago, The Museum of Plastic Pop-Up in New York, The United Nations Headquarters in association with Disney and Girl Up, and at Fotografiska in Stockholm, Sweden.

Moments Like This

Opening: Saturday, August 28, 4 – 7 pm

Woman Made Gallery

A group exhibition juried by Jessica Bingham featuring the work of 42 women and non-binary artists. Moments Like This explores the Slow Living lifestyle, and considers the practice of rest and retreat as an anti-capitalist practice. The works invite the audience to contemplate, process, rest, and come back into ourselves and our communities.

Sandra Leonard

August 28

Evanston Art Center