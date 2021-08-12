New Exhibitions Start August 5 - 6

Larry Chait: The Sky from the Air

August 5 – 29

Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.

Larry Chait is a Chicago-based photographer who has been pursuing his artistic vision since 2002. He studied photography at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago and Columbia College, Chicago. His work has been included in the Museum of Contemporary Photography, Chicago, the Block Museum at Northwestern University and the Contemporary Art Museum, St. Louis. He has exhibited widely throughout the U.S. and internationally in more than 100 solo and group exhibitions.

Howard Hart: Remains

August 5 – 29

Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.

What does an urban street photographer do when there is no one on the streets? Although he shot plenty of empty streetscapes, like many people last year, Howard Hart spent more time in the natural world than in the city. There he learned to slow down and look at things more closely. Consequently, he found that silence and stillness have a different type of visual interest that can be just as captivating as the chaos of the street. In his exhibition, "Remains," at Perspective Gallery in Evanston, Hart presents us with his discovery of subtle and intricate patterns of light, texture and color that he discovered in the decomposing remains of plant life exposed by the melting snow of Spring.

A Quiet Impression

Opening: Thursday, August 5, 6 – 7 pm

The Silver Room

Jazmine Harris deconstructs personal, communal, and political narratives through photography, video, and text, Memory, both found and fabricated, serves as her primary material; the acts of remembrance inform and shape the processes she employs. As she addresses the beauty and failure of collective memory, Jazmine. seeks to mine, archive, and reimagine impressions left on the personal as one navigates the everyday familiar and unknown.

Words Matter

Opening: Friday, August 6, 5:30 – 8 pm

The Art Center Highland Park

With ‘Words Matter’, The Art Center Highland Park sought art that exists in the intersection between visual art and language. The featured artist/ guest juror, Makeba Kadem-DuBose uses vintage newsprint as a form of activism by shedding light on the lack of “news” about women, especially those who had gone missing. She states, “stories of women positive or otherwise that were missing from the “official” media archives... America Me: Missing 1930s through 2021 is intended as an homage, an ongoing series in honor of, and to bring light to the many women who’ve gone missing, and those who’ve survived attempts to disappear us."

Ed Valentine : Good Paintings

Opening: Friday, August 6, 5 – 8 pm

Hofheimer Gallery

Nicholas Sistler : Reverence

Opening: Friday, August 6, 5 – 8 pm

Hofheimer Gallery

For “REVERENCE,” Sistler has focused on inventive playfulness through an intuitive process developed over decades of practice. "I'm fascinated by optical illusions and how visual information can be ambiguous, first appearing one way, then morphing into something entirely different," says Sistler. “My art is about spaces and spacial distortion. Appearing tiny on an expanse of wall, they counterintuitively enlarge our notions of space and perspective. The precise, diminutive work encourages close inspection, even magnification. Upon being pulled into the work, one discovers sharp detail that demands immersion into the proportionately enormous experience.”

Opening Reception: Thresholds: Perspectives on (Y)OURselves

Opening: Friday, August 6, 6 – 9 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

Identity: Perspectives on Y(OUR)selves presents artwork created in Thresholds’ Art Therapy Program. The exhibition examines the topic of identity through the lens of creative expression. These artists all participated in art therapy sessions and were asked to consider how they fit into their created communities at the micro, mezzo and macro levels. They were also encouraged to explore how these communities themselves are formed.