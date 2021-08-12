Talks This Week: August 6 - 7

Photos at Zoom Discussion Session: Iké Udé

Friday, August 6, 12 – 1 pm

Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)

Join our Curator of Academic Programs and Collections every Friday at noon for a casual drop-in session where we closely read and discuss one photograph together in the museum's collection. This week we will look at Savoy #3, 2003, by Iké Udé.

Artist Talk: Tracy Ostmann Haschke

Friday, August 6, 6 – 7 pm

Springboard Arts

Meet Chicago artist Tracy Ostmann Haschke, whose paintings are now on display in our Paradigm exhibit.

Social Justice Sewing Academy Workshop

Saturday, August 7, 12 – 3 pm

Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

Join the Social Justice Sewing Academy (SJSA) in a workshop aimed at bridging artistic expression with activism. In the virtual program led by SJSA Executive Director Lauren Black, participants will design quilt blocks that reflect social issues significant to them.

