What We're Reading: 8/3/21

(Courtesy Whitney Bradshaw / “Outcry”)

Photographer’s ‘Scream Sessions’ Aim to Challenge Stereotypes

Since January 2018, Whitney Bradshaw has photographed more than 375 women who participated in her “Scream Sessions.” All portraits are now on display together for the first time in a new exhibit at the McCormick Gallery called “Outcry.”

The photos will be up through September 4. And those interested in signing up for a “Scream Session,” can contact Whitney Bradshaw here.

Via WTTW

The Epic Style of Kerry James Marshall

For the first thirty years of his career, Kerry James Marshall was a successful but little known artist. His figurative paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, and videos appeared in gallery and museum shows here and abroad, and selling them was never a problem. He won awards, residencies, and grants, including a MacArthur Fellowship in 1997, but in the contemporary-art world, which started to look more closely at Black artists in the nineties, Marshall was an outlier, and happy to be one. He had an unshakable confidence in himself as an artist, and the undistracted solitude of his practice allowed him to spend most of his time in the studio. The curator Helen Molesworth told me that during the three years it took to put together “Mastry,” Marshall’s first major retrospective in the United States, which opened in 2016 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago and travelled to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, “there were still people in the art world who didn’t know who he was.”

This is no longer the case.

Via The New Yorker

'Wall of ice' display falls at Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, hospitalizing 3 people

The collapse of an icy display that injured three at the Titanic Museum attraction in Pigeon Forge, TN appears to be an accident, according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

"Officers arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors," according to an update Tuesday from the Police Department.

The wall is located on the Promenade Deck, meant to give an example of the bitter nighttime conditions on the night the ship sank. Patrons can touch a large wall of ice.

Via WBIR

Anish Kapoor is converting a vast, crumbling Venetian palace into his permanent exhibition space and workshop

The foundation of the British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor has begun renovating a palazzo in Venice that will eventually become the organisation's headquarters.

Earlier this year, the Venice city council green-lit construction plans for the Anish Kapoor Foundation to convert the dilapidated 18th-century Palazzo Priuli Manfrin into an exhibition venue, artist studio and repository for a number of Kapoor's most significant works.

Via The Art Newspaper