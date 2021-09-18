CGN Art World Recap: 9/13

BETHANY COLLINS, America: A Hymnal, 2017

Book with 100 laser cut leaves, 6" x 9" x 1"

Photo: Evan Jenkins

Artist Bethany Collins's America: A Hymnal at Crystal Bridges

September 11 - November 29, 2021



PATRON Gallery's artist Bethany Collins (b.1984) uses language to explore American history and the nuance of racial and national identities. For this sound installation, Collins recorded six singers performing different versions of the popular American hymn “America (My Country ‘Tis of Thee),” which has been rewritten more than 100 times with lyrics supporting American causes such as revolution, suffrage, Native sovereignty, temperance, the Confederacy, and abolition. This exhibition was organized by Austen Barron Bailly, chief curator, Crystal Bridges, and Allison Glenn, senior curator and director of public art, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston and former associate curator, contemporary art, Crystal Bridges.

River North Design District Reports Crowd Numbers from Sept 10

The RNDD marked its biggest year yet as it returned from a one year hiatus to host its 6th annual Gallery Walk. As of Monday they were still tallying but they reported philanthropic contributions to CAPE and Digs with Dignity above $13,000, including $10k from Tito’s Vodka.

Designer and artist vignettes are up until October 11th.

17 showrooms participated, with 20 interior designers and 6 galleries and 24 artists. There were 1,145 public RSVP’s for the Gallery Walk in total.

Photo by James Prinz

Bob Faust's Art On View at the Peninsula

Part of the hotel's Art in Resonance series, the Peninsula introduced their newest installation titled "with all, and still...," created by Chicago artist Bob Faust, on display in The Lobby on the fifth floor through 2021.

Barbara Kruger Will Be on Art on theMART

On September 17 at 7:30 p.m. Untitled (Questions), 1990/2021, a projection by renowned conceptual artist Barbara Kruger debuts as part of a series commissioned by Art on theMART and coordinated in partnership with Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, an expansion of the Art Institute of Chicago’s presentation of Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You., an indepth look at four decades of Kruger’s practice. Untitled (Questions), 1990/2021 will be shown nightly at the Chicago Riverwalk, between North Wells and North Franklin Street at 7:30 and 8 p.m. from September 17 through November 25.



Kruger’s work in Chicago will engage the surrounding cityscape on billboards, the Chicago Transit Authority, and more. The exhibition is organized by the Art Institute of Chicago, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and The Museum of Modern Art, New York.



Tune in to the livestream on the Art on theMART Facebook page on September 17 at 7:30 p.m.