CGN Art World Recap: 9/28

Amanda Williams Receives 2021 Architectural Record Women in Architecture Design Leadership Award

RECORD has announced the 2021 winners of its Women in Architecture Design Leadership awards, which recognize and promote the role of women in the profession in the U.S. across five categories: Design Leader, New Generation Leader, Innovator, Activist and Educator. Now in its eighth year, the award’s winners for 2021 are Design Leader Annabelle Selldorf, New Generation Leader Amanda Williams, Innovator Julie Bargmann, Educator Deborah Berke, and Activist Tamarah Begay. Through their efforts in design and in tackling broader social challenges, these five women have proved to be inspiring leaders in the field of architecture and beyond.

Terrain Biennial is Back

The 2021 Terrain Biennial runs from October 2nd - November 15th, 2021 in the Chicagoland area and satellite locations nationally including New York and internationally in India. This year, the Terrain Biennial aims to find spaces of joy and community essential for collective healing in these times of isolation, public reckonings, and mourning. Sharing much of the same sentiment as yearbook signatures and pen pal letters, this year’s biennial theme is K.I.T. (keep in touch). After more than a year of lockdown, participants are encouraged to consider how their projects serve communities, encourage lived experiences of art, and facilitate deepening friendships and new connections.

This is a rendering of one design. Rendering courtesy of Tawani Enterprises

Chicago Billionaire, Pritzker, Bringing Cold War Campus To Wisconsin

Design teams from the United States, Italy, Japan, and Jordan are competing to build a Cold War monument in western Kenosha County.

The competition is part of a larger plan to create a campus on nearly 290 acres in Somers to commemorate the Cold War.

Chicago billionaire and founder of the Chicago-based Pritzker Military Museum & Library retired Col. Jennifer Pritzker is behind the project.

Chicago's Comeback Mural

Cortney Lederer and CNL Projects worked with Sport for Good Chicago (an initiative of Laureus USA) to curate and facilitate the production of a traveling mural by Chicago artist Damon Lamar Reed with fabrication support by artist and designer Caroline Robe. Painted for the month-long Chicago's Comeback campaign, We Play, We Heal, We Grow! the mural was first unveiled at the Crosstown Classic, uniting Chicagoans around the power of sport to help kids heal and thrive. The mural is now traveling around Chicago nonprofits focusing on sports and youth.