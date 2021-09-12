Previews

New Exhibitions Start September 10 - 11

Stockyard Institute: 25 Years of Art and Radical Pedagogy

Sep 9, 2021 – Feb 13, 2022

DePaul University Art Museum (DPAM)

 

 

 

Claude Viallat

Sep 10 – Oct 30, 2021

DOCUMENT

 

 

Nancy Fritz

Opening: Friday, Sep 10, 2021 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

 

 

 

Pugs Atomz: Mookie on the Southside

Opening: Friday, Sep 10, 2021 6 – 9 pm

Connect Gallery

 

 

 

Scott Ingram

Sep 10 – Nov 15, 2021

Anne Loucks Gallery

 

 

 

Susan Rothenberg: On Both Sides of My Line, 1974-1979

Sep 10 – Oct 9, 2021

Gray Warehouse

 

 

 

An Abstract Universe

Opening: Friday, Sep 10, 2021 5 – 9 pm

Oliva Gallery

 

 

 

Ethos and Truth: Bruno Surdo

Opening: Friday, Sep 10, 2021 5 – 8 pm

Gallery Victor Armendariz

 

 

 

Autumn Colors

Opening: Friday, Sep 10, 2021 5 – 8 pm

Vale Craft Gallery

 

 

 

GO FIGURE! A Survey of Figurative Art

Opening: Friday, Sep 10, 2021 5 – 9 pm

Carl Hammer Gallery

 

 

 

Julia Katz: Solo Exhibition and RNDD Walk

Opening: Friday, Sep 10, 2021 5 – 8 pm

Addington Gallery

 

 

 

