New Exhibitions Start September 30 - October 2

Hannah Levy: Surplus Tension

Opening: Thursday, Sep 30, 6 – 7:30 pm

Arts Club of Chicago

Crafted of such evocative materials as steel and cast silicone, her forms at once evoke inanimate decor and sensual beings. In Hannah Levy: Surplus Tension, Levy departs from the specificities of the Arts Club’s Miesian aesthetic of shiny terrazzo, travertine cladding, or sumptuous silk and velvet drapery to reflect upon the underside of mid-century modern. She delves into the details of an architectural moment that is commonly held to be characterized by clean lines and white walls to find corsetlike leather ties around tubular metal chairs or mirror surfaces in black marble akin to reflecting pools. Levy further calls into question the gendering of that aesthetic by acknowledging the contributions of Mies’s longtime collaborator Lilly Reich, who early on used textile to inventively demarcate space as Mies did in his design for The Arts Club rooms.

Pop-Up Exhibition and book signing Kirill Polevoy, Chasing Light

Opening: Thursday, Sep 30, 5 – 7 pm

Gallery Victor Armendariz

A self-taught photographer, Kirill Polevoy, first started making photographs with an old Russian film camera "Zorki" in 2003. In 2010, he switched to the digital format and primarily works in black and white. Kirill currently resides in Chicago, where he concentrates on street photography with an occasional landscape.

Forever Golden: The Life and Times of Jason Brooks

Opening: Friday, Oct 1, 6 – 10 pm

Elephant Room Gallery

Elephant Room Gallery presents an October 1st - 15th retrospective exhibition honoring legendary graffiti and street artist Jason “The-7-ist” Brooks Golden. The event will memorialize and pay tribute to the 7th year of his passing by sharing previously unreleased works including paintings, drawings, wheat pastes, zines, letters, photos of tags and murals, some of which will be available for sale.

Looking Up: Photographer Henri Dauman

Opening: Friday, Oct 1, 5:30 – 8 pm

The Art Center Highland Park

The Art Center Highland Park in partnership with The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Arbor Terrace Highland Park is thrilled to be bringing the incredible work of internationally renowned Life Magazine Photographer, Henri Dauman, to our galleries.

A Form By Which To Be Possessed

Opening: Friday, Oct 1, 5 – 8 pm

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC)

In this exhibition, Taghavi’s multitude of paintings exploit a single character: a sigil, an occult letter-form believed to cast a spell upon its viewer. The sigil derives from a book of talismans, The Secrets of Qasemi, by the 15th-century Persian poet and scholar, Hussein Va’ez Kashefi, in which the power of flight is promised to its viewer.

Kina Bagovska: Song After Song

Opening: Friday, Oct 1, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

Kina studies and explores the symbols of handmade embroidery from Bulgaria and how they are transmitted across generations. In her most current series of paintings, she attempts to reevaluate the aesthetics of the traditional craft and how its assigned value changes nowadays. To emphasize the semantics she combines symbols from Bulgarian embroidery and texts from modern poetry.

Anjali Srinivasan

Oct 2 – Nov 7

Ken Saunders Gallery

The originality and force of these works is nearly breathtaking. The artist’s Quiver Bowls are created from a combination of silicone and super reflective blown glass that result in forms that are biomorphic, soft, shapeless. The artists mirror paintings and fabric sculptures are fiercely original kaleidoscopic explosions that strongly reference the opulent interiors of the 17th century Indian architectural history.

Steve Geer: Stories To Be Written

Opening: Saturday, Oct 2, 6 – 7:30 pm

Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.

In his series “Stories To Be Written,” objects discovered by chance by walking the sidewalks of Chicago are shown in their found context – the ground on which they rest and the towering environment around them. Their unwritten stories are like latent images waiting to be developed with the experience and personal bias of the viewer.