The Other Art Fair Returns to Chicago This Weekend

By CGN Staff

Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair is back in Chicago this week for its third edition in the city. After bouncing around to a couple venues and seasons the fair is now part of the fall calendar and is coming to the West Loop to Revel One, an expansive site on Fulton Market.

As always TOAF differs from other international art fairs because of its emphasis on independent artists and affordable art.

We will be checking out the fair in advance on Thursday, but here for you, courtesy of the fair organizers, is a list of the top 10 things to experience at The Other Art Fair Chicago. Plan ahead and then see everything for yourself!

One item not on the list, but which of course should be, is that CGN will once again have a fair booth on-site. Stop by to see us in person, say hello, or pick up a copy of the 2021 CGN Arts Guide and the fall 2021 magazine!

1. Sneak Peek at The Hoxton

The Hoxton Hotel will display works of art from four Chicago-area artists including Allie Ellis, Britni Mara, Yoora Lee , Yvette Kaiser Smith as a preview to the Fair’s opening.

2. Meet the Artists and SHOP

Showcasing works by over 120 talented artists, all of whom have been specially selected by an expert-led selection committee. The Other Art Fair provides art lovers with the opportunity to discover and buy art directly from the very best independent artists. For a full list of artists, visit http://chicago.theotherartfair.com.

3. Special Exhibit: Arts of Life x Duck Feet

Arts of Life’s Ricardo Partida is a Mexican-born, Chicago-based painter who will make his curatorial debut at the Fair to create Duck Feet. The exhibit will feature 20 artists currently living and working in Chicago, a city that champions individuality and each artist is influenced by the inevitable hybridities found in the art styles of their community.

4. Up and Comers

As part of The Other Art Fair’s continued mission to break down traditional barriers of the contemporary art world, New Futures, presented by Colossal is designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists including free exhibition space and mentorship. Chicago-based Artists include: Andrea Coleman, Ashley Bradley, Tianna Bracey and Francine Almeda.

5. Screen Printing

All Star Press’s installation will pull back the curtain on the screen-printing process. Attendees of the Fair will get an inside look at the messy, chaotic process of printmaking, this process will draw contrast with the beautiful, error free final prints that the process makes possible. Artists Griffin Goodman, Kelly Knaga and Sentrock will each paint a new piece, which will then be deconstructed to create a series of totally unique limited edition monoprints.

6. FriYay! Friday Late with AMFM

Join The Other Art Fair and AMFM on Friday October 1, 6:30-10pm for Friday Late. Enjoy a curated program of music, performances and special events including a DJ set by DJ Fire Aux.

7. Illustration Corner with Society6

Each day of the Fair, the Illustration Corner will feature a series of talented illustration artists from across Chicago creating 60 second illustrations. Lucky attendees will take home a free, original work of art! First come, first serve.

8. Interactive Mural by Emmy Star Brown

Children under 12 gain FREE entry to the Fair. Let kids unleash their artistic flair and participate in creative art activities suitable for all ages including a mural wall created by Chicago-based painter and muralist, Emmy Star Brown, known for her bold use of color. The mural will have shapes and lines open allowing attendees to join in on the creative process.

9. Photo Finish

View and shop a collection of works by emerging Photographers, Lois Bielefeld, Stephanie Taiber and Jonathan Castillo. Filter Photo’s mission is two-fold: first, to serve and support the photographic communities of Chicago and the Midwest; and second, to highlight Chicago as a vital center of the national photographic community.

10. Soul & Smoke Food Truck

Calling all foodies, Soul & Smoke, will be serving their delicious, slow roasted meats and sides outside the Fair so you won’t go hungry while shopping and exploring art.

SHOW HOURS AND FAIR DATES

Thursday, September 30: 6pm – 10pm

Private View // Preview Evening



Friday, October 1: 3pm – 10pm

Saturday, October 2: 11am – 7pm

Sunday, October 3: 11am – 5pm

For more information, to view the Safer Fair Plan and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.theotherartfair.com/chicago/.