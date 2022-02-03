CGN Art World Recap: 1/27/22

Richard Norton Gallery Is Moving

Richard Norton Gallery is in the midst of moving to a new, larger space within the historic Merchandise Mart. As of February 1st you may visit their new suite #14-119

Hofheimer Gallery is Closing

Teresa Hofheimer shared on Facebook this week, "It is with regret that I have to inform you Hofheimer Gallery will be closing at the end of February. The decision to close has not been an easy one. Lisa, Ricky and I will treasure the relationship we have had with Chicago artists and collectors."

Hofheimer will continue as an art consultant in the Midwest and Asheville, North Carolina. Her namesake gallery has been located on Damen in Ravenswood since 2018. She's open by appt. through Feb 19.

Intuit Receives ARP NEA Grant

Intuit announced it has been awarded an American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), a grant award intended to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. Intuit is recommended to receive $150,000 and may use this funding to save jobs and fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation. In total, the NEA awarded grants totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C.

Chicago Artists Coalition Announces Work in Progress Benefit Date and Awardees

CAC shared this week that Work in Progress will take place on May 19, 2022 and the annual benefit will honor artist Candida Alvarez and gallerist Monique Meloche. Details to come!