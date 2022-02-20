CGN Art World Recap: 1/6/22

CAC Announces the 2022-23 BOLT Artist Residents

Michael Cuadrado

Tulika Ladsariya

Sal Moreno

Laleh Motlagh

Lola Ayisha Ogbara

R. Treshawn Williamson

BOLT is a one-year juried residency program for emerging and mid-career Chicago artists offers onsite studio space and monthly visits by influential artists and art professionals.⁠

Learn more about CAC's current community of artists here.

A New Biography Aims to Answer Some of the Many Questions About Vivian Maier

There has always been an air of mystery surrounding the life of Vivian Maier.

Maier, was a North Shore nanny who quietly pursued another endeavor – in her spare time she took extraordinary photographs.

Her body of work — 140,000 images — was discovered in a Chicago storage locker in 2007. And the photographs were not attributed to her until she died two years later. Our own Jay Shefksy first reported on the phenom before her life became the subject of a 2014 documentary. Now a new biography aims to answer some of the many questions about Maier.

It’s called “Vivian Maier Developed — The Untold Story of the Photographer Nanny.”

‘I have been hacked’: collector loses more than $2m of NFTs overnight

More than $2.2m worth of NFTs were stolen from the New York-based art collector and gallerist, Todd Kramer, according to a series of now-deleted tweets.



Kramer, of Ross+Kramer Gallery, called for help via social media in the early hours of 30 December, saying: “I have been hacked, all my apes [have] gone." He described the night as the "worst of his life".



The 15 NFTs which disappeared from his wallet were from the highly prized Bored Ape Yacht Club and the Mutant Ape Yacht Club collections, in what is believed to have been a phishing scam.

Via The Art Newspaper