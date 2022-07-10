Museum of Contemporary Photography Announces Snider Prize is Open for Applications

2021 Snider Prize Winner: Alayna N. Pernell, With Care to Ms. Maudelle Bass Weston, 2020

The Museum of Contemporary Photography's Snider Prize is a purchase award given to emerging artists in their final year of graduate study. The winner receives $3,000, and two honorable mentions each receive $500 towards the purchase of work to be added to the MoCP's permanent collection. Sponsored by Lawrence K. and Maxine Snider, the Snider Prize forms a part of the museum's ongoing commitment to support new talent in the field of contemporary photography. Previous winners include Alayna N. Purnell, Widline Cadet, and Steph Foster.

The Snider Prize is now open and will close on May 14, 2022.

Winners will be announced in June. Submit here.

