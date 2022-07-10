Public Art In Lakeview

Call for Artists and Art:

Help Bring More Public Art to Lakeview



The Lakeview Public Art Committee, organized by the Lakeview - Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce, is asking for submissions on where to place new highly-visible public art. Over 16 murals and temporary exhibits have been organized by the committee to date. If you own a building, or know someone who owns a building, in Lakeview or Roscoe Village that would like to feature a new mural, funded by the Lakeview Public Art Committee, please reach out to Nicole McLellan at nicole@lrvcc.org, or call (773) 472-7171 ext. 102 to discuss details and project feasibility.