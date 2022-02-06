Sculpture Milwaukee Announces Appointment of Ugo Rondinone As Guest Curator for 6th Edition

Photo credit: Brigitte Lacombe

CGN via PR

Sculpture Milwaukee, which fills the streets of downtown Milwaukee each year with public art that can be safely enjoyed by all, announced the appointment of a new guest curator for the next edition of the non-profit, city-wide annual exhibition.

Ugo Rondinone has been appointed as the Guest Curator of Sculpture Milwaukee’s 2022 exhibition. The exhibition will launch in June 2022 and run through October of 2023. Now in its sixth edition, Sculpture Milwaukee is a non-profit producing annual exhibitions of contemporary sculpture with a dedicated focus on public art practices. Several new works are introduced as part of each year's exhibition, while some legacy works remain on view.

The exhibition, entitled Nature Doesn’t Know About Us, will include “13 works by 13 artists who combine skeptical clarity and at times humor-tinged desire to locate the intersection of spiritual and physical presence in our daily life,” according to Rondinone.

The fifth edition of Sculpture Milwaukee is currently on view throughout the city and has been curated by Theaster Gates and Michelle Grabner. You can read CGN's past coverage of the exhibition here.

UGO RONDINONE

Ugo Rondinone is a New York-based Swiss artist and curator. Rondinone works across a range of media, producing works and exhibitions that encompass sculpture, painting, video, sound, photography and installation. Exhibitions of his work have been held at Galerie Eva Presenhuber, Zurich; Sadie Coles HQ, London; and as part of the 52nd Venice Biennale. He has curated exhibitions at Palais de Tokyo, Paris; Secession, Vienna; and Barbara Gladstone, New York, among others.