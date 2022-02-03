What We're Reading: 1/26/21

PIGMENT Launches Art Shopping Site for Fine Art and Objects

PIGMENT International™ has launched a new shopping site titled We Love Art, which offers a fine array of art and objects curated over time. Pigment says, "Collections featured on the site include Fine Art, Fine Art Prints, Objet d’arts, Pigment Magazine, Apparel and items that offer a little lift to your décor without breaking the bank." Fine art originals are available alongside street banners and vintage postcards. Items change regularly, as most are one of a kind. Currently available on the site is a street banner from the Kerry James Marshall exhibition “Mastry.”

Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become Private Club

After 22 years as a city-run event space, the legendary interior that once housed Maxim’s de Paris restaurant inside the Gold Coast’s Astor Tower will be revived as a private neighborhood-centered social club.

Via Block Club Chicago

2022 Lubeznik Arts Festival Call for Artists

We are currently accepting artist applications for the 2022 Lubeznik Arts Festival, taking place August 20 and 21 on the grounds of Lubeznik Center for the Arts. Come be a part of Lubeznik's 40th year celebration! Applications are due March 28.

Illinois Holocaust Museum launches new virtual reality exhibit 'The Journey Back'

Kelley Szany from the Illinois Holocaust Museum talks about their brand new virtual reality exhibit "The Jouney Back" on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Via Fox 32 Chicago