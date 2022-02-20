What We're Reading: 1/4/22

Artist maps Englewood homes where Black residents were denied ownership

In January, signs will start appearing in front of houses that were part of an onerous period in Chicago’s housing history, the mid-20th century era of land sale contracts, when Black households were allowed tantalizingly close to homeownership without attaining it.

Via Crain's Chicago

Wayne Thiebaud, Playful Painter of the Everyday, Dies at 101

Wayne Thiebaud, the California-based painter whose lush, dreamy landscapes and luminous pictures of hot dogs, deli counters, marching band majorettes and other charmed relics of midcentury Americana were complex meditations on life and painting, and represented one of the most affecting and individual variations on 20th-century Pop Art, died on Saturday at his home in Sacramento. He was 101.

Via The New York Times

(Thumbnail image: “Untitled (Three Ice Creams),” 1964.Credit...Wayne Thiebaud /Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY)

New ‘Caravaggio’ work—once estimated at €1,500 and now worth millions—offered to Spain

The regional government of Madrid will have the opportunity to buy a newly discovered work thought to have been painted by the 16th-century artist Caravaggio. The work, known as The Crowning of Thorns, was withdrawn from an auction in Madrid last spring after curators from the Museo Nacional del Prado said there was “sufficient stylistic and documentary evidence” to suggest it could be an original Caravaggio. The regional government recently granted the work protected status, declaring it an item of cultural interest.

The piece was due to go under the hammer at Ansorena auction house on 8 April with a guide price of just €1,500. The small-scale painting was included in the online catalogue of Ansorena with an attribution to the “circle of [the 17th-century Spanish artist] José de Ribera”. The Spanish government subsequently imposed an export ban on the work.

Via The Art Newspaper

Armory Show Plans Fair-Wide Focus on Latinx and Latin American Art for 2022 Edition

For its upcoming edition next fall, the Armory Show will focus its special programming on Latinx and Latin American art. Three of the fields’ leading curators will oversee those events: Mari Carmen Ramírez, Tobias Ostrander, and Carla Acevedo-Yates.

Via ARTnews