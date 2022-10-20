CGN Art World Recap: 10/13/22

Amanda Williams

Amanda Williams one of MacArthur Foundation's 25 New 'Genius' Grant Winners

The 25 winners of the fellowship, announced on Wednesday, study things as small as molecular materials and as vast as outer space. They are esteemed in their fields, if not yet all household names. And now, in addition to being publicly celebrated for their work, they will have more funding to keep it going.

Known colloquially as the “genius” award — to the sometime annoyance of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation — the MacArthur Fellowship comes with a no-strings-attached grant of $800,000 to be awarded over five years.

Via NYT and Rhona Hoffman Gallery

Western Exhibitions to Open a Suburban Space

Scott Speh announced he is opening a second space In Skokie in November, with a show celebrating the gallery's long relationship with artist Geoffrey Todd Smith. Sweet 16: 16 years of Geoffrey Todd Smith at Western Exhibitions opens at (northern) Western Exhibitions on November 12.

The College of DuPage Warhol Public Pop Art Challenge Rendering, courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center

McAninch Arts Center Announces "The College of DuPage Warhol Public Pop Art Challenge: 15 Minutes of Fame"

Following the success of the summer 2021 blockbuster exhibition, “Frida Kahlo: Timeless,” the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) and the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at the College of DuPage (COD) will present “Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works from the Bank of America” June 3 - Sept. 10, 2023.



In advance of the exhibition opening, CCMA and the MAC announced a new public art project, “The College of DuPage Warhol Public Pop Art Challenge: 15 Minutes of Fame,” before an enthusiastic room of more than 100 community leaders in a partnership breakfast held Oct. 2. Those in attendance as prospective partners ranged from village mangers, elected officials, libraries, park districts, business owners, and economic development professionals from across 18 communities, each seeking to explore opportunities for potential community collaboration with the exhibition.



Organizations throughout DuPage County participating in the public art project will select four notable members of their community, whether it be a celebrity, a teacher, a local hero, or anyone making a positive impact on the community. Their headshots will then be transformed into a colorful Warhol-styled mural to be displayed in highly visible locations throughout the community, such as an exterior wall or window.

Sentrock

All Star Press Releases New Southside Print by Sentrock

"Southside" Designed by Sentrock

For sale for $200.00

24" x 18". Edition of 40. 7 Color Screen Print 160 lb. Mohawk Superfine Bright White. Hand Deckled Edges. Signed and Numbered by Artist

Each print is a completely unique, one-of-kind color variant. Printed by Fugscreens Studios

Public art project under Fullerton ‘L’ stop honors DePaul University’s 125-year history

The grand completion of a multi-year public art project will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 15 in a dedication of 25 murals that wrap gray pillars supporting the Chicago Transit Authority's Fullerton 'L' station with colorful, 10-foot-tall paintings representing the history of DePaul University.

The public ceremony for “The Story of ‘The Little School Under the ‘L’” — Under the ‘L’” will take place at 10:30 a.m. by the pillars located adjacent to DePaul's Cacciatore Stadium and Wish Field. Some of the ground-breaking people who appear in the murals will attend, including DePaul women’s basketball head coach Doug Bruno and Olympic track athlete Mabel “Dolly” Landry Staton. The dedication is open to the DePaul and Lincoln Park communities as part of the university's Alumni and Family Weekend.

A vision of muralist Brother Mark Elder, C.M., a faculty member in DePaul’s Art School, the project began in 2016 and completed this summer. It features murals that memorialize key figures and moments in the university’s 125-year history, a beginning mural discussing the project, and an “End of Trail” mural that honors those who contributed to the project. Some of the prominent DePaul figures depicted in the murals include legendary DePaul basketball coaches Ray Meyer and Doug Bruno, basketball hall of famer George Mikan, and Chicago’s first archbishop Patrick A. Feehan. Its completion after more than seven years coincides with the university’s year-long celebration of its 125th anniversary.