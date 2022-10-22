CGN Art World Recap: 10/17/22

Hyde Park Art Center expands its Publications Program with integration of Green Lantern Press

CHICAGO (October 17, 2022) Hyde Park Art Center is thrilled to announce that Green Lantern Press (GLP)–an artist-run publishing house dedicated to the support, production, and dissemination of contemporary art, poetry, and philosophy–will become the Art Center’s in-house publisher. The merger integrates GLP into the Art Center’s existing Publications Program, which crystallizes the Art Center’s role as a critical presenting institution for emerging and mid-career artists in Chicago through exhibition catalogs and documentation, while building on GLP’S legacy of fostering dynamic dialogues between artists and writers.

Moving forward, all of the Art Center’s exhibition catalogs and publications will be published by GLP and disseminated through GLP’s national distribution network. Additional projects supporting emerging art writers and experimental projects will be curated by the Art Center and produced by GLP for local and national distribution. Past GLP publications will continue to be circulated by Hyde Park Art Center. GLP’s and a selection of the Art Center’s publications will be available for browsing and purchase on www.hydeparkart.org/publications.

Thumbnail: Photo credits: Green Lantern Press past publications. Photo by Tran Tran. The Mandorla Letters. Courtesy of Nicole Mitchell Gantt.

One of a Kind Show Tickets On Sale

Now in its 21st year in Chicago, the One of a Kind Holiday Show brings together 500 talented artists, makers and designers with thousands of happy shoppers who love art and original work. The show continues to be the best place in Chicago to find truly unique and meaningful gifts for the holidays.

MacArthur grant recipient Amanda Williams’ latest public work looks at the history of redlining through 100,000 red tulips.

By spring, the intersection of 53rd Street and Prairie Avenue will be awash in a sea of red tulips — 6 acres of them to be exact, planted Oct. 15 by artist Amanda Williams, 2022 MacArthur grant recipient, South Side residents, and the Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative.

The neighborhood beautification is part of Williams “Redefining Redlining” project that calls attention to the effects of redlining, the practice of systematizing discrimination based on where someone lives.

Via Chicago Tribune