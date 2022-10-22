CGN Art World Recap: 10/20/22

John David Mooney Foundation Hosts Artists From Ukraine

Six artist-performers from Kharkiv are in residence in Chicago for the month of October as part of the John David Mooney Foundation's Ukrainian Art Bridge Fellowship. This program was developed to provide emergency support and housing for Ukrainian Artists impacted by Russia's aggression on the people and culture of Ukraine. The Foundation with the support of its generous benefactors is providing living accommodations and studio space for the artists and their families.

The Kharkiv Slovo Theater is a group of artists, actors, performers and directors working to write, develop, workshop, and perform an original piece while in residence at the John David Mooney Foundation. The work is based on the writing of Mykola Khyvylovy and his 1924 novella "I am (a Romantic)," in which the head of the Cheka, a communist law enforcement agency, must decide whether or not to sentence his own mother to death following the ideals of the Commune.

All are invited to attend the following events hosted by the John David Mooney Foundation, International Currents Gallery

CAC's Executive Director is Leaving

Chicago Artists Coalition (CAC) announced that Teresa Silva, CAC's executive and artistic director, will leave the organization on October 26, 2022. CAC board chair J. Gibran Villalobos will serve as interim executive director during the executive search period. Chicago Artists Coalition is a nonprofit organization that has provided artists and curators with the resources to live, work and thrive in the city since 1974.

Silva was appointed executive and artistic director in July 2020 after serving as CAC’s director of exhibitions and residencies since 2014. She has been responsible for procuring financial support for CAC through grants and donations, leading programming, residencies and exhibitions, and overseeing the organization's day-to-day operations. She brought a vast network of artists, curators and arts patrons to the position.

"Working at CAC has been a joyful experience. I am thankful to the board of directors for the opportunity to steer CAC. It is with a heavy heart that I leave the organization," said Silva. "But the timing was right for me to explore new opportunities. My dedication to the artists of Chicago remains steadfast."

The Earl of Ashburham "Songs du Vergier", Art de Tremaugon, Songe due Vergier (Dream of the Orchard). In French, illuminated manuscript on parchment, France, Lyons, c. 1455-1460. 2 large miniatures by the Master of the Vienna Roman de la Rose (Jean Hortart?)

Les Enluminures has announced Timeless Treasures: 10 Manuscripts to Celebrate 10 Years in New York.

In 2022, Les Enluminures celebrates its tenth year in New York with an exhibition of exceptional medieval illuminated manuscripts. The focus lies on ten manuscripts, each unique and world-class. Included are Books of Hours, romances, philosophical treatises, and fables. There are also a small number of outstanding related works from Private Collections that have passed though the New York gallery in the past ten years. Rings, miniatures, and historic jewelry complement the core exhibition.

Stola Contemporary Announces Call for Art

The gallery is seeking artwork of all mediums, including video, poetry and taped performances that address the theme of Visions of Hope. Show runs December 10th – January 22nd,2023 with and opening reception Saturday, December 10th, 5-8pm at Stola Contemporary Art. All accepted work will be posted on the gallery's website for sale as well as hung in the Gallery. Entry deadline is November 13th, and accepted artists will be notified by November 17th. There is a $35 entry fee.

Find Out More