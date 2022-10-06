MCA Family Days to Return This Month

Family Days start October 8. Visit the MCA on the second Saturday of each month for artist-led activities.

Open to families of all kinds and configurations, Family Day features workshops, performances, and other activities designed and led by Chicago artists.

Learn more

On October 8 the day's schedule includes:

• Artist-Led Workshop

11 am–3 pm

Create mobiles that tell stories inspired by Alexander Calder’s exhibition Intricate: Calder and the Poetry of Science with Chicago artist Miriam Bahena-Cardona Bisby.

• Artist-Led Performances

SoriBeat

Between 11 am and 1:30 pm – Edlis Neeson Theater

(Please note masks are required in the theater.)

Listen and watch SoriBeat perform. SoriBeat is the youth Korean music ensemble presented by Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago (KPAC). KPAC is dedicated to helping SoriBeat youth members engage in traditional Korean cultural and performing arts, develop cross-cultural understanding, and ultimately nurture youth leadership.

• 11–11:30 am: SoriBeat drumming and dance performances

• 1–1:30 pm: SoriBeat instrumental music performances

Drag Queen Story Hour

1:45–2:45 pm

Kovler Atrium

Join Drag Queen Story Hour for story performances and dance breaks. This is an English and American Sign Language Interpreter performance.

Read about the November date here