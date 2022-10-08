New Exhibitions October 7 & 8
Opening: Friday, October 7, 6 – 8 pm
Epiphany Center for the Arts
The Rockford Midwestern Biennial
Exhibition Begins October 7
Rockford Art Museum
PASSAGE: New Works by Griffin Plumer
Opening: Friday, October 7, 5 – 9 pm
Povos Gallery
First Friday - Artist Reception and Arturo Reyes October Exhibition
Opening: Friday, October 7, 6 – 8 pm
Triple R Gallery
Dianne L. Kittle | The Marvelous: Transformation of the Ordinary
Opening: Saturday, October 8, 4 – 6 pm
Perspective Photo Gallery
Owen McHugh and Abstraction in the Permanent Collection
Opening: Saturday, October 8, noon – 4 pm
Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)