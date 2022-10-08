Previews

New Exhibitions October 7 & 8

 

Mikey Mosher: Phantasmagoria

Opening: Friday, October 7, 6 – 8 pm

Epiphany Center for the Arts

 

 

 

 

The Rockford Midwestern Biennial

Exhibition Begins October 7

Rockford Art Museum

 

 

 

 

PASSAGE: New Works by Griffin Plumer

Opening: Friday, October 7, 5 – 9 pm

Povos Gallery

 

 

 

 

First Friday  - Artist Reception and Arturo Reyes October Exhibition

Opening: Friday, October 7, 6 – 8 pm

Triple R Gallery

 

 

 

 

Dianne L. Kittle | The Marvelous: Transformation of the Ordinary

Opening: Saturday, October 8, 4 – 6 pm

Perspective Photo Gallery

 

 

 

Owen McHugh and Abstraction in the Permanent Collection

Opening: Saturday, October 8, noon – 4 pm

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art (UIMA)

 

 

