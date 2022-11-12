Elmhurst Art Museum Announces 25th Anniversary Fundraising and 2023 Picasso Exhibition

Via PR

The Elmhurst Art Museum announced that they raised nearly $150,000 at their Soiree at Le Meridien on Saturday, including an incredible $60,000 gift from the Elmhurst Artists' Guild, museum partners since before the EAM opened its doors. The successful event was a fitting way to celebrate EAM's 25th Anniversary milestone.



Many of EAM's biggest supporters attended the Soiree and were the first to hear that in the Fall of 2023 the museum will host an exhibition entitled Picasso & The Figure. More details about the Picasso exhibition will be revealed at a Winter Solstice Party for Sustaining Fellows on Wed, Dec. 14.



