EXPO CHICAGO Announces Expanded Curatorial Initiatives and Keynote for Tenth Anniversary Edition

Via PR

EXPO CHICAGO is proud to announce its expanded curatorial initiatives program for the tenth anniversary edition April 13–16, 2023 returning to Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. In partnership withIndependent Curators International (ICI), EXPO CHICAGO will host its ninth annual Curatorial Forum – eighth co-organized with ICI – which will gather more than 40 curators from across the country to discuss pressing issues of accessibility, community engagement, labor conditions, and new ways of working with artists, featuring both public and closed-door sessions taking place throughout the week. The Curatorial Forum presents an unrivaled environment for professional development, exchange, and collaborations throughout the art and museum ecosystems.



> View 2023 Curatorial Forum participants to date.



The 2023 edition will see the addition of the Chicago Assembly, a cohort of Chicago-based curators who will convene both prior to and following EXPO CHICAGO in April, to further explore the ideas exchanged throughout the program as well as to identify themes and strategies generated at the Forum that hold special significance for the Chicago community.



> View 2023 Chicago Assembly participants.