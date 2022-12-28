Celebrating Graham Grantees in 2022

Via PR

Join us in celebrating the work of Graham Foundation grantees this year as they continue to push our collective exploration of architectural ideas. Innovative ideas are represented in publications, exhibitions, film, and other programs and formats.

This year more than 60 published works by grantees were released, including Building Schools Making Doctors by Katherine L. Carroll (University of Pittsburgh Press); Cyberfeminism Index by Mindy Seu (Inventory Press); Nineteen Reservoirs by Lucy Sante (The Experiment); Offsetted by Cooking Sections (Hatje Cantz); On Bramante by Pier Paolo Tamburelli (MIT Press); The Other Modern Movement by Kenneth Frampton (Yale University Press); Radical Pedagogies, edited by Beatriz Colomina, Ignacio G. Galán, Evangelos Kotsioris, and Anna-Maria Meister (MIT Press); The Smokehouse Associates by Eric Booker (The Studio Museum in Harlem); Who Is the City For? Architecture, Equity, and the Public Realm in Chicago, by Blair Kamin with photographs by Lee Bey (University of Chicago Press); and Architecture of Collage by Marshall Brown (Park Books), which also has a corresponding exhibition on view through January 7, 2023, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

There are currently several exhibitions by grantees on view around the world—closing dates noted—such as Sharing Circles: Carol Newhouse and the WomanShare Collective at the Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus (December 30, 2022); Christopher Kulendran Thomas: Another World at the Institute of Contemporary Arts, London (January 22, 2023); Al Río/To the River, by Zoe Leonard at the Musée d'Art Moderne, Paris, (January 29, 2023); Design and Making in the Trinidad Carnival: Histories, Re-imaginations, and Speculations of Computational Design Futures, by Vernelle A. A. Noel at Prince Gilbert Exhibits Gallery, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta (February 28, 2023); of [a] tomorrow: lighter than air, stronger than whiskey, cheaper than dust, by Charisse Pearlina Weston at the Queens Museum of Art (March 5, 2023); Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place at the High Museum of Art, Atlanta (March 5, 2023); Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture at the Museum of Design Atlanta (March 12, 2023); Himali Singh Soin: Static Range at the Art Institute of Chicago (May 15, 2023); Sack, mask and stick by Sophie Leddick and Edgar Orlaineta at Centro Cultural La Tallera, Museo Casa-Estudio de David Alfaro Siqueiros, Cuernavaca (March 18, 2023); and Stalled!in Designing Peace at Cooper Hewitt (September 4, 2023).

Some highlights of creative projects include screenings of the film Committee of Six, by Fred Schmidt-Arenales; the premiere of A Marvelous Order, an opera about Robert Moses and Jane Jacobs, by Judd Greenstein, Tracy K. Smith, and Joshua Frankel; the launch of People’s Graphic Design Archive (PGDA), an open-source online platform for graphic design history; new episodes of the YouTube series Planes, Trains, and Canes from Mona Minkara; and a new fellowship program created in collaboration between the Urban Design Forum and the Architectural League of New York, called New City Critics.

In 2022, the Graham Foundation also awarded nearly $1 million for 92 grants to individuals and organizations that can be explored here. At the Graham Foundation’s Madlener House in Chicago, the current exhibitions also feature the work of grantees. Site-specific supergraphics by Barbara Stauffacher Solomon in Exits Exist, presents new work by Solomon, who was first supported by the Graham in 1993. The exhibition Pidgeon Audio Visual: Architects Speak for Themselves, curated by Florencia Alvarez Pacheco, received a grant for the inaugural presentation in 2019 at Disponible, Buenos Aires and Monica Pidgeon originally received a grant in 1983 to include American architects in her tape/slide talk program featured in the exhibition.

Visit grahamfoundation.org to explore these projects and more from 2022.

Upcoming Grant Deadlines



Grants to Organizations

February 25, 2023



Grants to Individuals

September 15, 2023



Carter Manny Award

November 15, 2023