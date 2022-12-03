CGN Art World Recap: 12/1/22

Andy Warhol, Flowers

Tickets for CCMA's Warhol, Opening June 2023, Are Already on Sale

“Timed Entry” tickets (tickets for a specific date and time) for the 2023 Warhol exhibition go on sale to the public for the first time beginning 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3. Timed Entry tickets will be available to purchased online at Warhol2023.org or by calling the Box Office at 630.942.4000. "Anytime entry" tickets are currently available for $40, offering ticket buyers the opportunity to reserve a day to attend, and then view the exhibition at any time for that reserved date.

Hyde Park Art Center Announces New Co-Directors

The Board of Directors of Hyde Park Art Center proudly announces the appointment of Jeannette Tremblay Chambers and Aaron Rodgers as co-Executive Directors. Chambers and Rodgers will work towards increasing the impact and visibility of Hyde Park Art Center on Chicago’s South Side, in the broader Chicago region, and beyond. With more than 35 years of combined experience advancing equity and inclusion in the arts and civic sectors, Chambers and Rodgers will build upon the Art Center’s community-centered work and deepen its investment in the diverse constituents it serves. Chambers and Rodgers assume their new roles today.

As colleagues at the Art Center for nine years, Chambers and Rodgers have a long-established working relationship that supports the organization’s vision to cultivate ideas, impact social change, and connect with new networks. The co-leadership model ensures the continuity of Chambers and Rodgers’ demonstrated progress toward increasing access to art and arts education, advancing Chicago artists, and presenting innovative contemporary art that elevates marginalized voices.

During their time as Deputy Director and Director of Development at the Art Center, respectively, Chambers and Rodgers spearheaded the launch of Open Arts, which provides tuition-free courses in the Art Center’s core curriculum education programs. Open Arts is the nation’s first contribute-what-you-can visual art school for all ages, and ensures more equitable access to artmaking, education, and community engagement for years to come.



Italian photographer Francesco Pergolesi grew up among women, listening to their stories, and imitating their gestures that helped form his identity. His series Stars is a “constellation” of women he finds extraordinary. Each piece tells the story of a woman who has had a profound effect on him, as we enter their homes and search the objects that inhabit their spaces.

Catherine Edelman Gallery Celebrates 35th Anniversary December 1

Today marks the 35-year anniversary of the gallery. CEG opened with "The Ballad of Sexual Dependency" by Nan Goldin, in a 1067 sq ft space at 300 W. Superior Street. A few years later, CEG moved to the lower level, eventually expanding its footprint to 2800 sq ft. In April 2019, Catherine built a bi-level 4500 sq ft space at 1637 W. Chicago Avenue.

Years ago, Catherine made a promise to herself that when she turned sixty she would “give back.” This promise became CASE Art Fund (co-founded with Norwegian gallerist Anette Skuggedal) which uses photography to raise awareness about children’s human rights. CEG closed to the public on August 30, 2022, and went private, working with a select group of artists.

Edelman says, "Today, we honor these artists and invite you to learn about their contributions in the areas of climate change, colonization, urban infrastructure, mental health, immigration, and genetics."

SNOOZE as Santa's little helper at McCormick

McCormick Gallery is Having a "Stocking Stuffer Sale"

The Stocking Stuffer is an ONLINE ONLY SALE through December. We have made a kind of wacky mash-up, selection of inventory with discounts from 30-50%+. Visit our website and click on EXHIBITIONS to view entire listing of 68 artworks available. Everything is priced with the regular retail and the discounted price clearly indicated. Shipping is an additional charge.



Below is a sampling of twelve works being offered. You can view entire offering on the website by CLICKING HERE.