CGN Art World Recap: 12/7/22

Hindman Moves HQ to West Town

Hindman announces the opening of a new headquarters in Chicago’s West Loop on December 6. After celebrating 40 years as Chicago’s leading auction house with more than ten of those at 1338 West Lake Street, Hindman is pleased to enter its fifth decade of business at a new location in the neighborhood at 1550 West Carroll Avenue, Suite 106. The opening coincides with the first live auction to be presented at the building, Eugène Atget Photographs Sold by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.



The firm looks forward to welcoming local clients as well as those who have traveled to Chicago into its new full-service saleroom and preview galleries. The Carroll Avenue headquarters is located at The Auxiliary, a historic building which housed the former Benrus Watch Company.

In addition to the Carroll Avenue headquarters, the firm has also opened a newly renovated office at 222 North Maplewood Avenue. Hindman purchased the 68,000 square foot building in April, which is home to several departments.



Established with just three employees on West Ohio Street, the firm has expanded to include 175 people across 16 cities, with expertise spanning 52 collecting categories including fine art, luxury goods, and furniture and decorative arts. Hindman presents more than 140 auctions each year.



The opening of Hindman’s new Chicago headquarters comes at a time of significant expansion for the company, with the firm recently announcing that it will soon launch a full-service auction room and exhibition space in New York City, plus additional offices in Boston and Miami.

Change.org Petition Asks School of the Art Institute of Chicago to Rescind Kanye West's Honorary Doctorate

The petition states: Against Hate at SAIC started this petition to President, School of the Art Institute of Chicago Elissa Tenny

In 2015 the School of the Art Institute of Chicago awarded the artist Kanye West with an Honorary Doctorate. This award bestows the legitimacy and luster of the School on a figure who has in recent months has made repeated public statements expressing and justifying anti-semetism. Regardless of his contributions prior to receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimize hatred and violence.

DOCUMENT Artist Julien Creuzet Will Represent France at The Biennale di Venezia in 2024

The selection committee chaired by Chiara Parisi, Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and Rima Abdul Malak, Minister of Culture, selected Julien Creuzet to represent France at the 60th International Art Exhibition – The Biennale di Venezia in 2024.



The selection committee unanimously chose Julien Creuzet: “In his work, poetry infuses with strength and generosity a plurality of practices: sculpture, text, video, music, performance, and new technologies. These different elements compose immersive and multi-sensory worlds animated by whispered memories. His singular practice and his talent for oral literature are guided by creolization and bring together a diversity of materials, stories, shapes and gestures. The questions raised by his work will find at the French Pavilion in Venice a particularly important resonance with those of our time."

Third Annual Auction Raises Funds for Working Artists

Comfort Station is pleased to announce HOME COMFORTS, our third annual auction to raise funds in support of Comfort Station’s programming and working artists in our community.

December 7–14.

HOME COMFORTS is comprised of two different categories of works available, Deep Cuts and Commissions, each offering a range of works from both emerging and established artists. Through Deep Cuts we have invited Chicago-based artists to pull special works from their studio inventory and offer them up for auction, with proceeds split between the artist and Comfort Station. In the frenetic pace of making and showing work in the gallery circuit, many artists’ pieces often find their way back into the studio and off the immediate market. Deep Cuts aims to bring these works back into circulation, offering collectors unique pieces from different points in the artists’ careers.

This year our commissions are offered in partnership with some of our favorite galleries in Chicago, highlighting the important connection between the non-profit and commercial sectors of the arts community. We’re grateful to DOCUMENT, Carrie Secrist, and Engage Projects for their support.

Channel 5 Visits Chicago Printmakers Collaborative's Small Print Show

An annual international small print show will be held in Chicago, highlighting dozens of artists, NBC 5’s LeeAnn Trotter reports.