Northern Trust to Return as Presenting Sponsor of EXPO CHICAGO; 2023 Purchase Prize Extends to Three Institutions Across U.S.

Via PR

EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary and modern art (April 13 – 16, 2023) and Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), a leading provider of wealth management, investment management and asset servicing worldwide, today announced that Northern Trust will return as the Presenting Sponsor and will again award the annual Northern Trust Purchase Prize to three institutions during the tenth anniversary edition of the fair. Northern Trust has been a sponsor of EXPO CHICAGO since the exposition’s founding in 2012.

During the fair, directors and curators from Seattle Art Museum in Seattle, Wash.; the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and the Saint Louis Art Museum in St. Louis, Mo. will select pieces from the fair’s EXPOSURE Section, which features an international selection of emerging galleries ten years and younger. As Presenting Sponsor of EXPO CHICAGO, Northern Trust will purchase the selected artworks for the institutions’ permanent collections, with the works to be unveiled at EXPO CHICAGO on April 14 at 12 pm on the Northern Trust Exchange Stage.

“The Northern Trust Purchase Prize demonstrates our commitment to arts and culture in our communities, by supporting emerging artists and the notable museums that showcase their work,” said John Fumagalli, President, Central Region, Northern Trust Wealth Management. “We are proud to share this award with three museums that will expand the reach of contemporary artists across the country.”

Leadership from each institution, accompanied by representatives from EXPO CHICAGO and Northern Trust, will select the artworks from one of the exhibiting EXPOSURE galleries, installed on the main floor of the exposition. The 2023 EXPOSURE section, curated by Aimé Iglesias Lukin, Director and Chief Curator of Visual Arts at Americas Society, features solo and two-artist presentations, and elevates the profile of young international galleries and supports the careers of emerging artists.

“Northern Trust has been an invaluable collaborator and partner helping us to shape the legacy and impact of the annual exposition, and we are deeply grateful for their renewed support on the occasion of EXPO CHICAGO’s tenth anniversary edition,”said Tony Karman, President and Director. “Through this partnership, we are proud to award the annual Northern Trust Purchase Prize to three institutions from across the country, shining a light on the work of younger galleries participating in the fair and furthering our mission to build critical relationships between our international exhibitors, their artists and leading cultural institutions.”

“We are extremely grateful to EXPO CHICAGO for choosing Seattle Art Museum as a recipient of this year’s Northern Trust Purchase Prize,” said José Carlos Diaz, Susan Brotman Deputy Director for Art, Seattle Art Museum. “Continuing to diversify our collection and champion emerging artists is a core focus of SAM. This award provides us with an opportunity to deepen this commitment and I’m excited to see the selection of galleries and artists on display at the next EXPO CHICAGO.”

“The entire MFA St. Petersburg community is deeply honored to be invited to participate in EXPO CHICAGO’s Northern Trust Purchase Prize. We have strong ties to the Chicago art and culture arena, have benefitted from Northern Trust’s great support for the arts in Florida, and are thrilled to be connected with our colleagues across the country through this project,” said Anne-Marie Russell, Interim Executive Director, Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. “The Northern Trust Purchase Prize for EXPO CHICAGO perfectly represents the collective ability of a healthy art ecosystem—artists, galleries, institutions, art fairs, media, business, collectors, and audience—all working together to amplify the artist’s voice through their work.”

“We are delighted that the Saint Louis Art Museum has been invited to receive EXPO CHICAGO’s Northern Trust Purchase Prize,” said Min Jung Kim, the Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum. “We have a long history of supporting emerging artists, and thanks to the Northern Trust Purchase Prize, we are excited to build upon that tradition to identify and acquire new work from EXPO CHICAGO.”

In previous editions, the Northern Trust Purchase Prize was awarded to:

2022: Reginald Sylvester II’s Four Corners, displayed at MAXIMILLIAN WILLIAM GALLERY, donated to the Pérez Art Museum Miami and chosen by María Elena Ortiz, Curator, Pérez Art Museum Miami;

2022: Nohemí Pérez’s El Palmar No. 4, Pintura No. 3 and Pintura No. 1, displayed at Instituto de Visión, donated to Portland Art Museum and chosen by Sara Krajewski, Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art, Portland Art Museum;

2022: Adler Guerrier’s Untitled (Forms–dodecagon, evening primrose, flânerie– brought to bear on a Texan landscape–San Antonio) YGB, Untitled (Forms– dodecagon, evening primrose, flânerie–brought to bear on a Texan landscape– San Antonio) GBY and Untitled (Wander and Errancies–memories within; citrus in Saint Augustine) displayed at Marisa Newman Projects, donated to Walker Art Center and chosen by Henrietta Huldisch, Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Walker Art Center;

2019: Summer Wheat’s Extinguishers, displayed at Shulamit Nazarian, and Kameelah Janan Rasheed’s Long Division II, displayed at NOME Berlin, donated to the Speed Museum and chosen by Stephen Reily, the Director of the Speed Museum and Miranda Lash, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Speed Museum;

2018: Amir H. Fallah’s Calling On The Past, displayed at Shulamit Nazarian Gallery, donated to The University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art and chosen by Alison Gass, the Dana Feitler Director of the Smart Museum of Art;

2017: Rachel Monosov and Admire Kamudzengerere’s collaborative project 1972, exhibited by Catinca Tabacaru Gallery, donated to Northwestern University’s Lisa Graziose Corrin, the Ellen Mary & Leigh Block Museum of Art and chosen by Philips Katz Director of the Block Museum of Art, Christine O. Robb, Chair of the Block Museum Board of Advisors and Kathleen Bickford Berzock, Block Museum Associate Director of Curatorial Affairs;

2016: Neil Raitt’s Emerald Waters (New Beverly), displayed at Anat Ebgi Gallery, donated to DePaul Art Museum and chosen by DePaul Art Museum Executive Director Julie Rodrigues Widholm and DePaul University Trustee Dia Weil;

2015: JJ PEET’s Jaw X, displayed at On Stellar Rays Gallery, donated to The Arts Club of Chicago and chosen by Arts Club Executive Director Janine Mileaf and Chairman of the Board Helyn Goldenberg;

2014: Elise Ferguson’s Saree, displayed at Romer Young Gallery, chosen by a jury led by Michael Darling, James W. Alsdorf Chief Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago and placed in the permanent collection at Northern Trust;

2013: Jorinde Voigt’s Horizon (Berlin II), displayed at David Nolan Gallery and Corbett vs. Dempsey Gallery, donated to The Art Institute of Chicago and selected by Mark Pascale, Janet and Craig Duchossois Curator of Prints and Drawings.

In addition to the Northern Trust Purchase Prize, Northern Trust’s presenting sponsorship of the exposition includes a wide variety of programming and activations, including The Northern Trust Anchor Lounge, a dedicated space for Northern Trust clients and invited guests. Guests will enjoy refreshments and peer-to-peer networking in a relaxing, stylish setting.

