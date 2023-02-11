What We're Reading: 12/28/22

The art market in 2022: art fair shake ups, single owner auctions and an NFT winter

Despite headline figures of record sales, is the art world's bull market coming to an end?

Anna Delvey, Out of Jail But Still Under House Arrest, Pulled in More Than $300,000 From Her Art This Year

In the hours after the New York Post published an update on convicted scammer-turned-artist Anna Delvey’s art career—including that her editioned prints and original artworks with various galleries have pulled in more than $340,000 this year alone—there was another surge of interest, including visits to the web page and inquiries to the gallery.

An Interview with Chicago Artist Vito Desalvo (of Firecat Projects)

By opening night the installation of Vito Desalvo’s rare public showing of his drawings was completed and the exhibition opened without a hitch. It will be showing, through December 31 at Greenkill Gallery in Kingston, NY. With the help of Mariah Karson, we were able to present his work in a manner that he found acceptable. My main task other than that was convincing him to attend the opening. After a great deal of bargaining, Vito not only showed up but was also surprisingly charitable in his conversations with guests.

Artist Pablo Serrano, One of the Chicago's Most Prolific Muralists, On Making Chicago a Home for Art

Standing outside of Su Familia Real Estate in West Elsdon, where he recently completed a mural on each face of the building, artist Pablo Serrano says for him, art is a method of connection.

“Art is responding to life,” he said. “To the things that we're going through, and fundamental questions that go to — where have we been, where are we at, where are we going?”

Su Familia’s owners commissioned the mural on the occasion of their 25th anniversary. Serrano says it was an easy connection for him to make between the business of real estate and a larger message about Chicago’s identity.

“The title of it is ‘Hope: the Journey Together Towards the Future’ and it features a couple of different elements that are central to what I think is a shared goal of home. When you establish home, whether it’s your apartment or you buy your first home that you’re thinking about your kids, you’re thinking about your family, you’re thinking about your community, your neighbors, the city,” he said.

