What We're Reading: 12/9/22

At the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, a Moving Investigation of Art From the Caribbean Diaspora

How do we represent the Caribbean? According to Carla Acevedo-Yates, the Marilyn and Larry Fields curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, you can’t. This month, Acevedo-Yates—who is of Puerto Rican descent—welcomed guests to a highly anticipated first look at her new exhibition, “Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s–Today.” Its curation follows the idea of weather, in all its iterations, as a driving mechanism for Caribbean storytelling.

Via Vogue

Theaster Gates Digs into Chance the Rapper's Newfound Revolution

Chance the Rapper has had an explosive jump from young Chicago poet to sound artist and cold-blooded MC philanthropist. His latest interdisciplinary endeavors—including “The Highs & The Lows,” a music and visual arts hybrid that he premiered at Art Basel, “Child of God,” an exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and the Black Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana in January 2023—cross the definitions and expectations of art and entertainment to connect, represent, and advance Blackness. Here, CULTURED's Winter 2022 coverstar speaks in conversation with artist and professor Theaster Gates, whose two concurrent New York exhibitions at the New Museum and Gagosian 976 Madison Avenue join his long CV of works that try to intellectualize, understand, and, in many ways, salvage the human experience.

Via Cultured

Police Broke Into the Gallery of Banksy’s Former Agent, Mistaking a Sculpture for a Dead Woman

Police barged into a London gallery owned by Banksy’s former agent, mistakenly presuming a hyper-realistic sculpture was a person in a critical condition.

The work, Kristina (2022) by American artist Mark Jenkins, depicts a casually-dressed woman collapsed over a table.

Via Artnet

Key image: Kristina (2022) by Mark Jenkins, commissioned by Steve Lazarides. Courtesy of Laz Emporium.