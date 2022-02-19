Audrey Niffenegger's Time Traveler's Wife is Coming To HBO Max This Spring

Theo James and Rose Leslie

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

The Time Traveler's Wife, artist Audrey Niffenegger's best selling 2003 debut novel is a book loved by art lovers as well as many more. A story about the love between Henry, a man who unpredictably travels through time, and his artist wife who spends a lot of time at the Newberry Library, the book spans romance as well as science fiction. Readers adored the book. A 2009 film adaptation with Eric Band and Rachel McAdams in was not as loved, but now a new adaptation for a TV series by Steven Moffat premieres this spring on HBO Max, starring Rose Leslie and Theo James, with Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez in supporting roles. We will look forward to seeing this screen version for sure...

