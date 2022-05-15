CGN Art World Recap: 2/10/22

The Museum of Science and Industry's Art of the Brick Features Contemporary Artists

In The Art of the Brick, you can see some of the world’s most famous works of arts re-imagined by artist Nathan Sawaya as well as his original sculptures and multimedia collaboration with photographer Dean West. Plus, see recreations of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Pez Dispenser, Hebru Brantley’s Flyboy and Amy Sherald’s portrait of Michelle Obama made exclusively for this exhibition’s run at MSI.

Spudnik's Angee Lennard Is Moving on From Printmaking Studio She Founded

Today in an email Lennard shared, "As many people may know, I had a long-planned sabbatical that was supposed to start in April 2020. However, the pandemic had different ideas. I stayed on and through my efforts we were able to secure needed funding to remain open and viable, and offer ongoing studio access to the artists who rely on our studio. Now that the emergency is over, I intend to take a creative retreat in order to explore what is next for me.

As part of this transition, I support the open call for applications for a new Executive Director. I will be available during this search and for an expected transition period though Mid May. Between now and when a new Executive Director is fully onboarded, the Board of Directors will be determining the short and long-term strategy of the organization."

Barry Bauman, Found of the Chicago Conservation Center, Has Died

Current Owner and CEO of the Conservation Center Heather Becker shared the news in a personal message today. Becker began working for Bauman when she was 22. Barry Bauman, the Founder of The Conservation Center, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022

"I am forever grateful to Barry as I walk through The Center each day and observe the incredible things this company and our staff have accomplished. A ritual I learned from Barry is to make my daily rounds and witness the magic of what is slowly transpiring on every easel, under every microscope, and the precious work by the hands of all the talented staff, all under the roof of this wonderful company he started."

The Lubeznik Center For the Arts Has Issued a Call for Artists

Lubeznik Arts Festival is about to celebrate its 40th year and is one of the highlights of summer in Northwest Indiana. Just steps away from Lake Michigan, the festival takes place on Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ (LCA) grounds to connect festival-goers to the organization’s dynamic programming and exhibitions. LCA’s summer blockbuster, Diversity & Inclusion: Celebrating 20 Years with the Monique Meloche Gallery, will also be on display inside LCA. The Festival takes place August 20-21, 2022 in Michigan City, IN.

Application Deadline: March 28, 2022

