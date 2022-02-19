CGN Art World Recap: 2/17/22

Hindman Launches Independent Appraisals Division

Hindman announces the launch of Hindman Appraisals LLC, an independent division, to further elevate its offerings to clients by providing independent, impartial and objective appraisal services. This launch follows a critical year in 2021, marked by a significant expansion of Hindman’s appraisal capabilities. Last year alone, Hindman appraised nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in fine and decorative arts, jewelry, collectibles, household contents and other tangible personal property, an 800% increase since 2020. The firm also added a secure appraisal management software program with smartphone apps to streamline cataloging and photographing collections during on-site inspections. Hindman’s Tim Luke will lead this new division as National Director of Appraisals & Valuations.

Two Greektown favorites torn down, exposing old mural — and changing face of neighborhood

In 1990, Yiannis Melidis hired a Serbian painter to create a mural that would stretch along an inside wall of Pegasus, the Greek restaurant he was building.

The artist came at night after construction workers left. Yiannis and his wife, Maria provided him with a picture book of the Greek islands for inspiration and obliged a request from the artist to provision him nightly with a six pack of Old Style and several polish sausages from vendors on nearby Maxwell Street.

The mural became a well-known feature in a restaurant that became a mainstay of Greektown for nearly three decades. It closed in 2017 following a rent hike.

This week, the building was reduced to rubble. The mural, which shares a wall with an adjoining building, was all that remained.

Via Chicago Sun Times

Call for Artists and Call for Curators at Evanston Art Center

• The Evanston Art Center is currently seeking curatorial proposals for the 3rd annual 2022/23 Curatorial Fellowship! EAC on the North Shore believes that some communities are all too rarely represented in the curatorial world. To address this situation, the EAC developed a recurrent, project-based position for a curator to create an exhibition of their choosing. The EAC is specifically seeking a BIPOC curator with ties to communities in Evanston and the Chicago Metro-area. Deadline: March 6. Apply Today!

• The Evanston Art Center is looking for artists to participate in their Spring Art Sale. The sale will span from April 30–May 1st, 10am–3pm. Artists are required to man their own tables and sales. We are accepting 20-30 artists on a first come first serve basis. The Booth fee is $100 for a whole table and $50 for half a table. Due at time of application to confirm your spot. Any interest and questions should be directed to Emma Rose Gudewicz at egudewicz@evanstonartcenter.org. Application Deadline: April 8.

DOCUMENT is now a member of the NFP International Galleries Alliance

DOCUMENT is now a member of the International Galleries Alliance, a new collaborative non-profit association for art galleries. International Galleries Alliance I.G.A. is envisioned to be a professional collaborative alliance between art galleries, building on the shared values, non-hierarchical partnerships, and non-centric programming that aims to represent the complexity of the contemporary art trade.