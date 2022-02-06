CGN Art World Recap: 2/4/22

Serpentine Pavilion 2022 Black Chapel designed by Theaster Gates.

Design render, interior and exterior view © Theaster Gates Studio, courtesy of Serpentine Galleries.

Theaster Gates Design Revealed for 2022 Serpentine Pavilion

Plans have been revealed for Black Chapel, the 21st Serpentine Pavilion designed by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates. Black Chapel is realized with the architectural support of Adjaye Associates and will open to the public on Friday, June 10, 2022 with Goldman Sachs supporting the annual project for the eighth consecutive year.



Drawing inspiration from the significance of the great kilns of Stoke-on-Trent, Gates's Pavilion will pay homage to British craft and manufacturing traditions. While the structure of the Pavilion will predominantly be made of wood, the Pavilion’s design alludes to the performative and meditative qualities of a small chapel. An operating bell, originating from the demolished St. Laurence Church on Chicago’s South Side, will be placed next to the entrance of the Pavilion and will be used to call, signal and announce performances and activations. A single source of light from an oculus will create a sanctuary-like environment for reflection and communion.

Read more here...

Jennie C. Jones, Neutral [clef] Structure 1st & 2nd, 2021

Acoustic panel, architectural felt, and acrylic on canvas in 2 parts

48 x 36 x 3 1/2 in each | 121.9 x 91.4 x 8.9 cm each

Courtesy PATRON Gallery, Chicago ; Alexander Gray Associates, New York

© 2022 Jennie C. Jones

Jennie Jones at the Guggenheim

PATRON announced an exhibition of new and recent works by interdisciplinary artist Jennie C. Jones at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Jennie C. Jones: Dynamics will include paintings, works on paper, and a sound installation that responds to the Guggenheim’s iconic architecture by interweaving visual and aural experience.



Jennie C. Jones: Dynamics addresses the objecthood of painting, sound as ephemeral content, and the graphic forms of music notation. Jennie C. Jones (b. 1968, Cincinnati) considers listening to be a conceptual practice that underwrites her visual art. For her solo presentation at the Guggenheim, Jones has produced a new body of work that responds to the museum’s iconic architecture by interweaving visual and aural experience.

Sheree Hovsepian is invited to the 59th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia

Monique Meloche Gallery announced that gallery artist Sheree Hovsepian will participate in the 59th Venice Biennale. Foregrounding the materiality of photography in a digital age, Hovsepian (b. 1974, Isfahan, Iran. Lives in New York City, U.S.) works with film-based cameras, light-sensitive paper, various objects, and her own body to produce cerebral and sensual photographs in which she deconstructs her medium. She produces all of her photographs in the studio and darkroom using traditional printing techniques. Confounding and subtle, her work reflects her deep knowledge of the history and theory of photography.

View the full list of Biennale Artists – including the following artists born or living in Chicago: Simone Leigh, Julia Phillips and Christina Quarles – here via Artforum

Apply Now: Convening Grants from the Terra Foundation

The Terra Foundation for American Art actively supports convenings worldwide that question and broaden definitions of American art. Grant funding is available for programs that foster exchange and collaboration, such as workshops, symposia, and colloquia. Programs should advance innovative and experimental research and professional practice in American art and address critical issues facing the field.



The Terra also welcomes requests for convenings intended to inform projects in their early stages, which will benefit from the learning and practice that can be developed through dialogue.



This program is open to organizations within and outside of the United States. Convenings held in person and/or online are eligible for support. Apply here.