EXPO CHICAGO Announces Its 2022 Exhibitor List

EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary & modern art, has announced the list of exhibitors for its ninth edition, April 7 – 10, 2022 at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. Marking the exposition’s first in-person return since its 2019 edition, EXPO CHICAGO will welcome more than 140 leading galleries representing 25 countries and 65 cities from around the world. Countries represented at the 2022 exposition include: Argentina, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and United States of America.



In addition to leading international galleries, the 2022 exposition features focused sections including EXPOSURE, dedicated to solo and two artist presentations by galleries ten years and younger, curated by Humberto Moro, Deputy Director of Program at Dia Art Foundation; PROFILE, highlighting single artist installations and focused thematic exhibitions by established international galleries; Editions + Books, featuring artist books, editions and multiples; and Special Exhibitions, highlighting curated booths by non-profit organizations.



GALLERIES



Aaron Galleries, Chicago

Allouche Gallery, New York

Almeida & Dale, São Paulo

Arróniz, Mexico City

Galería Artizar Canary Islands

Ascaso Gallery, Miami, Caracas

Richard Beavers Gallery, Brooklyn

Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco

CABINET Gallery, London

Casterline | Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Chicago

Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables

Galería La Cometa, Bogotá, Medellín, Madrid

Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago

Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London

Cristea Roberts Gallery, London

Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago

DC Moore Gallery, New York

De Buck Gallery, New York, Saint Paul de Vence

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles

DOCUMENT, Chicago

Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia

Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago

Badr El Jundi, Marbella

Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels

Forum Gallery, New York

Foxy Production, New York

Gazelli Art House, London, Baku

David Gill Gallery, London

Goya Contemporary Gallery, Baltimore

GRAY, Chicago, New York

Kavi Gupta, Chicago

Hales Gallery, London, New York

half gallery, New York

Harper's, New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles

Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles

Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London

HEXTON | modern and contemporary, Aspen, Chicago

Hirschl & Adler Modern, New York

Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York

Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago

Mariane Ibrahim, Chicago, Paris

Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London

Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York

Kamakura Gallery, Kamakura

Nathalie Karg Gallery, New York

Kasmin, New York

David Klein Gallery, Detroit, Birmingham

Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago

Galerie Kornfeld, Berlin

Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Houston

Jane Lombard Gallery, New York

Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami

Luhring Augustine, New York

Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo

McCormick Gallery, Chicago

Miles McEnery Gallery, New York

moniquemeloche, Chicago

NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Brussels, Marfa

Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles

Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Nueveochenta, Bogotá

Claire Oliver Gallery, New York

Over the Influence, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok

Pablo’s Birthday, New York

Petzel, New York

Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona

Pontone, Gallery London, Augusta

P.P.O.W., New York

Galería RGR, Mexico City

Galerie Richard, Paris, New York

Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York

rosenfeld, London

Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Los Angeles

Ross+Kramer Gallery, New York, East Hampton

Richard Saltoun Gallery, London

Karsten Schubert London, London

Eduardo Secci, Florence, Milan

Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago

William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis

Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco

SmithDavidson Gallery, Miami, Mexico City, Amsterdam

Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York

MARC STRAUS, New York

Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London

Tandem Press, Madison

Tang Contemporary Art, Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok

Timothy Taylor, London, New York

Steve Turner, Los Angeles

VETA, Madrid

Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Volume Gallery, Chicago

Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London

Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia, New York

WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town

Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles





PROFILE



Jean Albano Gallery, Chicago

F.L. Braswell Fine Art, Chicago, Lakeside

Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing

Galerie Charlot, Paris, Tel Aviv

Dep Art Gallery, Milan

Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles

Derek Eller Gallery, New York

Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles

Galerie Papillon, Paris

ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago

Revolver Galería, Buenos Aires

Ronchini Gallery, London

Gary Snyder Fine Art MT, Montana

Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami

Spinello Projects, Miami

Zucker Art Books, Great Barrington

EXPOSURE

56 HENRY, New York

Allouche Benias, Athens

Galerie Rolando Anselmi, Berlin, Rome

Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam

Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco

Cob Gallery, London

Deli Gallery, New York

Dio Horia Gallery, Athens, Mykonos

DURAN MASHAAL, Montreal

Embajada, San Juan

Foto Relevance, Houston

Fridman Gallery, New York

Gaa Gallery, Provincetown, Cologne

GINSBERG, Lima

The Hole, New York

Galería Karen Huber, Mexico City

Instituto De Visión, Bogotá, New York

Johansson Projects, Oakland, San Francisco

LatchKey Gallery, New York

Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai

M. LeBlanc, Chicago

Kristen Lorello, New York

LUCE GALLERY, Torino

MACHETE, Mexico City

MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY, Turku

Marinaro, New York

Martin Art Projects, Cape Town

MICKEY, Chicago

Montague Contemporary, New York

Ndr Nw Mgmt, New York

Marisa Newman Projects, New York

NOME, Berlin

Patel Brown, Toronto

PATRON, Chicago

Pequod Co., Mexico City

The Pill, Istanbul

Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco

Maximillian William, London

Yusto/Giner, Marbella, Madrid

Anna Zorina Gallery, New York

Editions + Books

ART FOR CHANGE, New York

Boreas Fine Art, Chicago

Bert Green Fine Art, Chicago

Eminence Grise Editions, New York

Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Minneapolis

Island Press, St. Louis

Lusenhop Fine Art, Cleveland

Manneken Press, Bloomington

Printed Matter Inc., New York

Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio, New York

René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL

Spudnik Press, Chicago

Stoney Road Press, Dublin

Special Exhibitions

6018North, Chicago

Aperture Foundation, New York

Artadia, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco

CASE Art Fund, Chicago, Oslo

Center for Native Futures, Chicago

Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago

Circle Contemporary, Arts of Life, Chicago

CPS Lives, Chicago

Daata, London

For Freedoms FRONT International, Cleveland

The Gallery Club, Amsterdam

Generative Multilogue, Chicago

Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago

Independent Curators International (ICI), New York

Museo Tamayo, Mexico City

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago

The Renaissance Society, Chicago

Rupert, Vilnius

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago

University of Chicago, Chicago

Weinberg/Newton Gallery, Chicago