Gertrude Abercrombie Crushes Estimate in Hindman Outsider Sale

Gertrude Abercrombie

The Dinosaur, 1964

Estimate: $30,000-50,000. Sold 2/17 for $387,000

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

We shared a preview of Hindman's Somewhere Out There auction a couple weeks ago and just learned that one of the sale's highlights by Chicago artist Gertrude Abercrombie, estimated to sell between $30K-$50K, has sold for $387,000.

Though the estimate was much lower, Abercrombie’s work is not often available, so when works turn up at auction, bidders take advantage of the opportunity to acquire very special work that seems to exponentially increase in value.

The sale is still ongoing as of Thursday morning, but you can view the results to date here.