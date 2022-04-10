Hyde Park Art Center Announces Jackman Goldwasser Residency Artists and Social Justice Focus

Via PR

Hyde Park Art Center, the renowned non-profit hub for contemporary art located on Chicago’s vibrant South Side, proudly marks the tenth anniversary of its Jackman Goldwasser Residency program, offering comprehensive residencies of varying lengths to 12 local, national and international artists and curators whose creative practices address a wide range of social issues. The visiting residency program returns in 2022, after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to welcome three artists from Nigeria, Ghana, and Latvia, and one from Minneapolis, in addition to eight artists from the Chicago area.

For a decade, the Residency program—with a particular focus on ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab, Native American) artists—has provided valuable studio spaces, art classes, and supportive resources, while connecting the residents to the city’s artists, curators, art institutions, and cultural communities. Each year, the Residency provides a platform for these international, national, and local artists and curators to take creative risks within their practice and expand professional networks in the context of a historic, community-rooted art space in the heart of Chicago.

“While we were able to deepen direct support for Chicago artists last year, this year we are particularly excited to welcome visiting artists and curators back to the Art Center, to learn and connect inside our space. Visiting residents are an essential part of the program, and in 2022 we are eager to plant seeds for long-term engagement between practices located both here and there." says Megha Ralapati, Residency Program Director.

The 12 artists in the 2022 cohort of the Jackman Goldwasser Residency program are:

Radicle Studio Residency, Year-Long Residency for Chicago Artists

Radicle Studio Residents are rooted for a year at the Art Center through high-quality, free studio space where artists make work, research new projects, have access to the Art Center’s broad international network of artists and resources, and connect with a dynamic public. The 2022 Radicle Residents include:

Regina Agu, whose multimedia practice explores how landscapes, people, and histories are connected.

Joseph Lefthand, an artist and administrator descended from the Cheyenne-Arapaho, Taos, and Zuni tribes, who works at the intersection of art and social practice, exploring the role of embodiment and communal inquiry as sustainable modes of discourse when confronting institutional and historic systems of violence.

Robert Earl Paige, an artist, educator, painter of textiles and founding member of AfriCOBRA, whose work is inspired by West African art and design.

Edra Soto, a Puerto-Rican born artist, curator, and educator who studies forms in vernacular architecture familiar to Puerto Rico to address the adaptability and hybridity of cultural representation. Soto will be in residency to produce work for her 2023 solo exhibition at the Art Center.

Flex Residency, Seasonal Residencies for Chicago Artists

Flex Residents participate in focused seasonal residencies where they are given free studio space to make work and develop new projects. They receive access to the Art Center’s broad network of artists and resources and connect with the Art Center's staff and dynamic community. The 2022 Flex Residents include:

Ariella Granados (January 15–April 24) who explores telenovelas and internet subculture through an interdisciplinary practice shaped by lived experiences as a bicultural disabled person.

Jennefer Hoffmann (January 15–April 24), whose sculptural forms are open objects for contemplation and exploration.

Noelle Garcia (May 3–August 15), an indigenous artist who mines identity, family history and recovered narratives through paintings and multimedia sculpture.

Bun Stout (August 30–December 12), whose practice catalyzes brief experiences of transformation, particularly for queer people, through sculpture, fashion, and digital media.

Visiting Residency program, Seasonal Residencies for National and International Artists

With support from the McKnight Artist Residencies consortium and the Artist Communities Alliance, the Art Center welcomes Minneapolis-based artist Melissa Clark (March 31—April 14), a dancer interested in cross-cultural intersections in dance culture across the African diaspora.

In partnership with the Black Arts Consortium at Northwestern University and with support from the Abakanowicz Arts and Culture Charitable Foundation Research and Production Fund, the Art Center welcomes curator Oyindamola Fakeye (September 26—October 5), Creative Director of the Center for Contemporary Art in Lagos, Nigeria, and artist Kelvin Haizel (June 1—September 30), who works across Ghana to explore the image within the expanded field of photography. Haizel is the inaugural recipient of The David C. and Sarajean Ruttenberg Arts Foundation Award which makes this residency possible.

The Art Center continues its ongoing partnership with Citizen Exchange Corps ArtsLink’s acclaimed international fellowship program via Latvia-based curator Tina Petersone(October 3—November 17), whose research interests include psychogeography, collective memory and trauma, and Post-Soviet identity. This fellowship is enabled with support from the Abakanowicz Arts and Culture Charitable Foundation Research and Production Fund.

For more information on The Jackman Goldwasser Residency, including the application process for the 2023 residency program, please visit www.hydeparkart.org.