New Exhibitions Start February 9 - 12

RAM Showcase: Abstraction

Exhibition begins February 9

Racine Art Museum

While the work of artists of color has been and will continue to be shown in a variety of contexts at both campuses, the Showcase series highlights conversations around equity, inclusion, and social justice. This means underscoring the presence of the work of artists of color, primarily from the collection as well as, at times, featuring artists addressing critical social and cultural issues across a broad spectrum.

Ayanah Moor: I Wish I Could Be You More Often

Exhibition begins February 10

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art

For I Wish I Could Be You More Often, Moor will be exhibiting a collection of new paintings. Moor’s work will be hung against a backdrop of images, colors and patterns that reflect the overlapping histories and representations that inform her practice. The backdrop is composed of wall graphics, domestic objects and custom lighting elements.

90th Visual Artist Members Exhibition Opening

Opening: Thursday, February 10, 6 – 9 pm

Arts Club of Chicago

The Arts Club’s Artist Exhibition is a beloved tradition that brings great pride and prestige to the institution and its membership. Following an inaugural exhibition of paintings by John Singer Sargent, the second exhibition ever mounted at The Arts Club was of work by our members in the year of our founding, 1916. Although its structure has changed over the past 106 years, the goal of the Artist Exhibition remains the same: to celebrate and showcase the artistic efforts of our artist members across a range of media, styles, genres, and forms.

Reckless Law, Shameless Order: An Intimate Experience of Incarceration

Opening: Friday, February 11, 1 – 3 pm

Krannert Art Museum, University of Illinois

Through transnational dialogues facilitated by art and art-based workshops, formerly incarcerated artists engaged in intimate conversations and collaboratively collected created artifacts and objects desired during imprisonment or those that kept them connected to their outside life; created installations of banned smells, videos of pervasive surveillance, and they shared their experience of time and space with artworks that could be seen only in the mirror in another installation with embedded related soundscapes. This collection along with artists’ individual artworks are displayed in this exhibition.

Based on a True Story

Exhibition begins February 12

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)

Based on a True Story features works drawn from the MCA Collection that play with the overlap between reality and fiction. The artists in this exhibition use fiction in a variety of ways, from staging scenes, to manufacturing identities, to imaginging alternative realities, using deception to comment on real issues, contexts, histories, and identities. With works by Rashid Johnson, James Luna, Claes Oldenburg, Walid Raad, Michael Rakowitz, Wendy Red Star, Lorna Simpson, Salman Toor, among others, Based on a True Story invites viewers to question the truth of images and their influence on understandings of everyday life.

Yvette Kaiser Smith & Bobbi Meier: Rebellious Fibers

Opening: Saturday, February 12, 1 – 3 pm

OS Projects

At first glance, Rebellious Fibers reads as a lesson in dichotomy. Meier’s forms are organic, soft- edged, exuberant and boisterous. Kaiser Smith’s works are architectural, industrial, ordered and, in comparison, subdued. Sustained viewing, however, reveals similarities and kinship beyond the superficial.