Randolph Street Market Is Back for a Full Season

By CGN Staff

After an almost 3-year hiatus Sally Schwartz's Randolph Street Market returns to its usual West Loop location their summer, taking place both outdoors and indoors.

Organizers had to put their beloved mega-treasure hunt on hold first in 2020 due to COVID, and then in 2021 in light of construction at Plumber's Hall. They were able to open markets a few summer weekends in Michigan as well as host three weekends of Holiday Pop-Ups downtown in Chicago on Michigan Ave. this past December. The holiday markets were was so successful they will be offering those again at the end of this year around the holidays.

No matter where they are taking place, in 2022 once again the market will offer "continuous live entertainment, food, booze & BIG FUN," says Schwartz.

2022's schedule is listed below. More information about vendors, tickets, parking and transportation is online.

GOOD OLD PLUMBERS HALL!

Historic West Loop/Fulton market

July 30/31 indoor/outdoor

Sep 24/25 indoor/outdoor

Nov 12/13 indoor

MICHIGAN AVENUE HOLIDAY POP-UPS!

Indoor Markets on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile!

Dec 3/4 indoor

Dec 10/11 indoor

Dec 17/18 indoor

All shows are 10-5