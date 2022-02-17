What We're Reading: 2/15/22

A 1958 painting by Ms. Herrera titled “Green and Orange.”Credit...Collection of Masterworks.io

Carmen Herrera, Cuban-Born Artist Who Won Fame at 89, Dies at 106

Carmen Herrera, a Cuban-born artist who painted abstract geometric shapes in Paris and New York all but unnoticed for most of her long life, then soared to international fame after her canvases began selling when she was 89, died on Saturday at the loft in Lower Manhattan that had been her home for 60 years. She was 106.

Via NYT

Biden Reverses Trump-Era Arts Restrictions

Twenty-one distinctly colored panels adorn the vast walls of Boston’s John Moakley Courthouse. Commissioned in 1998 by the General Services Administration (GSA) Art in Architecture program, Ellsworth Kelly’s “The Boston Panels” — which function as a guide through the courthouse’s dramatic architectural space — would not have been authorized under a Trump-era executive order that restricted the style of artworks displayed in federal buildings. Last week, the Biden administration revoked the order, reversing Trump’s rule that the Art in Architecture program’s commissions must depict prominent American historical figures, events, and “ideals upon which our nation was founded.”

Via Hyperallergic

The Cincinnati Art Museum Will Lend L.A.’s Huntington Library a Robert Henri Painting After Losing a Friendly Wager on the Super Bowl

There was a lot on the line at last night’s Super Bowl LVI—and not just for the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

California’s Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens teamed up with the Cincinnati Art Museum for a friendly wager, betting each of their Robert Henri paintings to the other museum for a loan.

Via Artnet

Treasures of Ancient Egypt Return to Spotlight at The Art Institute of Chicago

Back in 1890, the Art Institute of Chicago began collecting Egyptian art. Much of it has been out of view for years, but the museum spruced up the collection and is about to unveil it in a new gallery.

Via WTTW