Art After Hours During EXPO CHICAGO Features City-Wide Gallery Openings
EXPO Art week is going to be very busy, as we recently shared in yesterday's post about featured programming taking place throughout the city.
A free, public, and gallery-specific happening is the return of Art After Hours, when dozens of area galleries open on Friday, April 8. Fair Attendees and anyone eager to visit as many galleries as you can handle in a single night are invited to go into the spaces where art happens all year round.
Take advantage of the buzz and soak up the art. And maybe make your post gallery-hop dinner reservations now, if you haven't already.
CGN will be updating our openings calendar daily and it may include additional galleries not on the list below, so please bookmark it and check back often for the latest list of openings and events on April 8.
EXPO Art After Hours Participants:
*Galleries participating in EXPO CHICAGO.
Addington Gallery
Group Show
Jean Albano Gallery*
Group Show
Gallery Victor Armendariz
Mary Borgman: New Work
Catherine Edelmen Gallery*
Clarissa Bonet: Chasing Light
Corbett vs. Dempsey*
Rebecca Morris
David Salkin Creative
Dominic Palarchio: You had done nothing wrong
DOCUMENT*
Stan VanDerBeek
Elephant Room Gallery
Dear Mama
Filter Photo
Context 2022
Goldfinch
Azadeh Gholizadeh: Dawn to Dusk Elissa Osterland: Come Back As A Flower
Iceberg Projects
Austin Osman Spare: Psychopathia Sexualis
Jargon Projects
Nick Perr: Floor Paintings, Chair Paintings
Kavi Gupta*
Devan Shimoyama, Elizabeth St., Floor 1
Alisa Sikelianos-Carter, Elizabeth St., Floor 2
Beverly Fishman, Washington Blvd., Floor 1
Arghavan Khosravi, Washington Blvd., Floor 2
Ken Saunders Gallery
Rick Beck: Monoliths
M. LeBlanc*
Arnold J. Kemp: Talking to the Sun
Mana Contemporary
Michael Heizer: HOLLYWOOD 24
Mariane Ibrahim Gallery*
The Myths of Eternal Life, Part One
moniquemeloche*
Jake Troyli: Slow Clap
LVL3
Linen, Silk, and Pearls…:Emily Endo, Kay Hofmann, Justin Nalley, Ginevra Shay, Crys Tin
Paris London Hong Kong
Cowboy X Lightbound X Cowboy
Produce Model Gallery
deborah handler: Larger work, (“tea for two” Monk’s version)
ANDREW RAFACZ*
KRYSTLE LEMONIAS: Yu cyaan ketch Quaku, yu ketch im shut
MELISSA LEANDRO: Paradiso
RUSCHMAN
Melanie Flood: Notions
Volume Gallery*
Françoise Grossen
Western Exhibitions
Lilli Carré
Figures, Grounds
Woman Made Gallery
The Deeply Rooted
Zg Gallery
Zg Gallery Spring 2022
Amy Casey, Julie Farsted, Benjamin Cook, Jackie Tileston & Kirsten Valentine