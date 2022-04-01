Art After Hours During EXPO CHICAGO Features City-Wide Gallery Openings

Previews

Zohra Opoku, To me belongs yesterday..., 2020. Screenprint on linen, thread. Courtesy of Mariane Ibrahim.
 

EXPO Art week is going to be very busy, as we recently shared in yesterday's post about featured programming taking place throughout the city. 

A free, public, and gallery-specific happening is the return of Art After Hours, when dozens of area galleries open on Friday, April 8. Fair Attendees and anyone eager to visit as many galleries as you can handle in a single night are invited to go into the spaces where art happens all year round. 

Take advantage of the buzz and soak up the art. And maybe make your post gallery-hop dinner reservations now, if you haven't already. 

CGN will be updating our openings calendar daily and it may include additional galleries not on the list below, so please bookmark it and check back often for the latest list of openings and events on April 8. 

EXPO Art After Hours Participants: 

*Galleries participating in EXPO CHICAGO.

Addington Gallery 
Group Show

Jean Albano Gallery*
Group Show

Gallery Victor Armendariz
Mary Borgman: New Work

Catherine Edelmen Gallery*
Clarissa Bonet: Chasing Light

Corbett vs. Dempsey* 
Rebecca Morris 

David Salkin Creative
Dominic Palarchio: You had done nothing wrong

DOCUMENT*  
Stan VanDerBeek 

Elephant Room Gallery
Dear Mama

Filter Photo
Context 2022

Goldfinch
Azadeh Gholizadeh: Dawn to Dusk Elissa Osterland: Come Back As A Flower 

Iceberg Projects
Austin Osman Spare: Psychopathia Sexualis

Jargon Projects
Nick Perr: Floor Paintings, Chair Paintings

Kavi Gupta*
Devan Shimoyama, Elizabeth St., Floor 1
Alisa Sikelianos-Carter, Elizabeth St., Floor 2 
Beverly Fishman, Washington Blvd., Floor 1 
Arghavan Khosravi, Washington Blvd., Floor 2

Ken Saunders Gallery
Rick Beck: Monoliths

M. LeBlanc*
Arnold J. Kemp: Talking to the Sun 

Mana Contemporary 
Michael Heizer: HOLLYWOOD 24

Mariane Ibrahim Gallery*
The Myths of Eternal Life, Part One

moniquemeloche*
Jake Troyli: Slow Clap

LVL3
Linen, Silk, and Pearls…:Emily Endo, Kay Hofmann, Justin Nalley, Ginevra Shay, Crys Tin

Paris London Hong Kong
Cowboy X Lightbound X Cowboy

Produce Model Gallery
deborah handler: Larger work, (“tea for two” Monk’s version)

ANDREW RAFACZ*
KRYSTLE LEMONIAS: Yu cyaan ketch Quaku, yu ketch im shut 
MELISSA LEANDRO: Paradiso

RUSCHMAN
Melanie Flood: Notions

Volume Gallery*
Françoise Grossen

Western Exhibitions  
Lilli Carré
Figures, Grounds

Woman Made Gallery 
The Deeply Rooted

Zg Gallery
Zg Gallery Spring 2022
Amy Casey, Julie Farsted, Benjamin Cook, Jackie Tileston & Kirsten Valentine

 

