Art After Hours During EXPO CHICAGO Features City-Wide Gallery Openings

Zohra Opoku, To me belongs yesterday..., 2020. Screenprint on linen, thread. Courtesy of Mariane Ibrahim.



EXPO Art week is going to be very busy, as we recently shared in yesterday's post about featured programming taking place throughout the city.

A free, public, and gallery-specific happening is the return of Art After Hours, when dozens of area galleries open on Friday, April 8. Fair Attendees and anyone eager to visit as many galleries as you can handle in a single night are invited to go into the spaces where art happens all year round.

Take advantage of the buzz and soak up the art. And maybe make your post gallery-hop dinner reservations now, if you haven't already.

CGN will be updating our openings calendar daily and it may include additional galleries not on the list below, so please bookmark it and check back often for the latest list of openings and events on April 8.

EXPO Art After Hours Participants:

*Galleries participating in EXPO CHICAGO.

Addington Gallery

Group Show

Jean Albano Gallery*

Group Show

Gallery Victor Armendariz

Mary Borgman: New Work

Catherine Edelmen Gallery*

Clarissa Bonet: Chasing Light

Corbett vs. Dempsey*

Rebecca Morris

David Salkin Creative

Dominic Palarchio: You had done nothing wrong

DOCUMENT*

Stan VanDerBeek

Elephant Room Gallery

Dear Mama

Filter Photo

Context 2022

Goldfinch

Azadeh Gholizadeh: Dawn to Dusk Elissa Osterland: Come Back As A Flower

Iceberg Projects

Austin Osman Spare: Psychopathia Sexualis

Jargon Projects

Nick Perr: Floor Paintings, Chair Paintings

Kavi Gupta*

Devan Shimoyama, Elizabeth St., Floor 1

Alisa Sikelianos-Carter, Elizabeth St., Floor 2

Beverly Fishman, Washington Blvd., Floor 1

Arghavan Khosravi, Washington Blvd., Floor 2

Ken Saunders Gallery

Rick Beck: Monoliths

M. LeBlanc*

Arnold J. Kemp: Talking to the Sun

Mana Contemporary

Michael Heizer: HOLLYWOOD 24

Mariane Ibrahim Gallery*

The Myths of Eternal Life, Part One

moniquemeloche*

Jake Troyli: Slow Clap

LVL3

Linen, Silk, and Pearls…:Emily Endo, Kay Hofmann, Justin Nalley, Ginevra Shay, Crys Tin

Paris London Hong Kong

Cowboy X Lightbound X Cowboy

Produce Model Gallery

deborah handler: Larger work, (“tea for two” Monk’s version)

ANDREW RAFACZ*

KRYSTLE LEMONIAS: Yu cyaan ketch Quaku, yu ketch im shut

MELISSA LEANDRO: Paradiso

RUSCHMAN

Melanie Flood: Notions

Volume Gallery*

Françoise Grossen

Western Exhibitions

Lilli Carré

Figures, Grounds

Woman Made Gallery

The Deeply Rooted

Zg Gallery

Zg Gallery Spring 2022

Amy Casey, Julie Farsted, Benjamin Cook, Jackie Tileston & Kirsten Valentine