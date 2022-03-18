CGN Art World Recap: 3/17/22

Chicago Architecture Center Announces Departure of President/CEO Lynn Osmond For Choose Chicago

The Chicago Architecture Center (CAC) announced the departure of President & CEO Lynn Osmond after 25 years of service, during which she transformed the organization into a global leader promoting Chicago’s unique role as an architectural innovator and a singular destination for design savvy visitors from around the world. On April 29, Osmond departs the CAC to take the helm as President of Choose Chicago, the city’s tourism agency.

“It was a tough decision but I’m excited about this new chapter as I prepare to lead Choose Chicago. I am proud of my 25 years at the Chicago Architecture Center, everything we accomplished and all the work we did to promote our great city and our unmatched architecture. This puts me in a strong position to continue to show the world why Chicago is consistently a top destination for local, national and international visitors,” said Osmond.

The CAC experienced tremendous growth under Osmond’s leadership as she built it into the largest organization of its kind in the world and cemented Chicago’s stature as the “City of Architecture”. Osmond was selected to lead the CAC (then Chicago Architecture Foundation) in 1996, when it was a $2.4-million-dollar organization with an audience of 150,000, and by 2019 created a $25 million organization with an audience of 700,000 patrons annually and one of the top cultural attractions in the city.

City of Chicago Announces Alexandra Antoine as CPL's First Artist-in-Residence

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced, along with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and Chicago Public Library (CPL), Alexandra Antoine as Legler Regional Library's new Artist-in-Residence — CPL’s first artist-in-residence, based in the recently renovated community anchor serving the entire West Side of Chicago.

"I am thrilled to join DCASE and CPL in announcing Alexandra Antoine as Legler Regional Library's new artist-in-residence," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The incredible work she will create and lead over the next two years will deeply enhance Legler’s impact on the West Side. Her contributions will also complement the City’s ongoing work to restore the social and economic vibrancy of West Garfield Park.”

Alexandra’s work acknowledges the influences of her Haitian culture and interest in portraiture, food, farming, and physical labor in traditional artistic practices of the African diaspora. During a two-year residency, she will develop public art projects and art programs to promote greater connectivity between the Library, its services, and the needs of the local community.

“I’m excited to begin my residency at Legler Regional Library and I’m looking forward to connecting with the Garfield Park community and beyond — and collaborating on wonderful art projects,” said Alexandra Antoine.

Legler is also home to new artworks created by Chris Pappan — a Chicago-based artist of Kaw, Osage, and Cheyenne River Sioux heritage — and a renowned public art collection that includes a recently-conserved sculpture by Elizabeth Catlett (“Floating Family”) and the monumental painting by Kerry James Marshall (“Knowledge and Wonder”). Chicago Public Library has 81 locations, all of which offer public art and public programming and are now open seven days a week. Expanding Sunday hours ensures library services are more equitable and accessible for all Chicagoans. For details, visit ChiPubLib.org.

Elmhurst Art Museum Awarded Illinois Public Museum Grant

The Elmhurst Art Museum was awarded the maximum grant award of $750,000 from Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Public Museum Capital Program, which represents half the funds needed to complete the museum’s upcoming HVAC and roofing renovations.



The Elmhurst Art Museum was one of thirty-six Illinois museums to receive state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits. The investments are made possible through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded by the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, the first in nearly a decade.



This significant grant comes on the occasion of the museum’s 25th anniversary to support an important next phase of the museum’s renovations, following McCormick House restorations and recent improvements to its galleries and Education Center.

Donnelley Foundation Expedites Additional $1.2 million in Grants to Small Arts Organizations in Chicago

One year after its April 2021 announcement of $3 million in expedited funding, and two years after its April 2020 announcement of nearly $3 million in expedited finding, the Chicago-based Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation (the Foundation) is proud to announce a third wave of support, expediting an additional $2.1 million that includes: $1.6 million in expedited payments to Chicago small arts organizations in the midst of their multi-year award; and $576,000 in general operating renewal grants.

“Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic over the past two years, when to restart live productions continues to be a challenge for so many of our city’s small arts organizations,” said David Farren, Executive Director of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation. “The Foundation continues to advocate for funding that helps sustain these beloved non-profit organizations and that alleviates some of the financial stress experienced by the sector. We take our commitment to these organizations very seriously.”

The expedited funds will be released to all organizations on April 15, 2022.