CGN Art World Recap: 3/31/22

HPAC's Kate Lorenz

Hyde Park Art Center Director Kate Lorenz Stepping Down After 12 Years

In an email sent Wednesday, Kate Lorenz shared, "I’m writing to share the news that after more than 12 years as Executive Director at Hyde Park Art Center, I've decided the time is right to step down from my role and pass the baton to new leadership. I couldn't be more proud of what our Hyde Park Art Center village has accomplished over the last dozen years, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead for all of you–our community of artists, students, neighbors, colleagues, partners, visitors, and creative leaders in our city.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our wise and dedicated board of directors, our resilient and talented staff, all of our supporters, and for each of you who have been a part of our work in ways near and far. It’s been an honor and privilege to be a part of this incomparable community as its Executive Director.

I’ll be continuing to support the board and staff in ensuring a smooth transition until my last day on May 13th. To that end, the board will have more to share about the search for a new leader and interim plans in the coming weeks."

Lincoln by Saint-Gaudens Brings $1.15 Million

"Abraham Lincoln: The Man (Standing Lincoln)" by Augustus Saint-Gaudens (1848-1907) sold for $1,152,500 against the $700,000/900,000 estimate at Skinner Auctions

The casting, a 40" high bronze, one of approximately 17, was signed and inscribed “Copyright 1912 by A. H. Saint-Gaudens” to make it clear that it was a posthumous reduction by the artist’s widow, Augusta Fisher Homer Saint-Gaudens, herself an artist. She oversaw the castings, making certain they were exact renderings of her husband’s original, beginning in 1912 and ending before 1926.

The bronze came from a Massachusetts educational institution and is headed to the Lunder Institute for American Art at Colby College, Waterville, Maine, Colby College Museum of Art

Saint-Gaudens’s original, a 12' tall Lincoln he began in 1885, is in Lincoln Park, Chicago.

Via Maine Antiques Digest

UNTITLED, Nick Cave, Comes to Art on theMART in May. Special Preview during EXPO

Acclaimed American artist Nick Cave’s video work, made specifically for Art on theMART, is a remix of Cave’s original film Drive-By (2011) with new footage. Bridging dance, performance, film and public art, Cave’s new projection features his iconic Soundsuits in motion. Brightly colored figures will dance across theMART’s iconic riverside façade, transporting the viewer to a kaleidoscopic other world on the river’s edge. Amidst the flurry of movement, a figure adorned with a stop-sign emerges, reminding viewers of the underlying sense of urgency despite the jubilant expression of freedom.

Untitled will run on Art on theMART May 5 – September 7, 2022

Cave’s projection will coincide with his first career-spanning retrospective, Forothermore, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, on view nightly from May 14 through October 22, 2022.

Helmut Jahn's Thompson Center Sold for $70 million

The state of Illinois and Prime Group have signed a contract to sell—and preserve—the historic James R. Thompson Center at Clark and LaSalle for $70 million.

Via Crain's