What We're Reading: 3/22/22

Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe Portrait Goes on the Block for $200 Million

An iconic Andy Warhol silk-screen portrait of Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe is headed to Christie’s in New York later this spring for $200 million—a record asking price for any artwork at auction.

The 3-foot square silk-screen from 1964 depicts a promotional photo from the actress’s film “Niagara.” The artist transformed the actress into a pop-art icon by giving her a bubblegum-pink face, ruby lips and blue eye shadow set against a sage-blue background. The work is part of a signature series of “Shot Marilyn” portraits made famous after a gun-toting visitor allegedly fired a shot into a stack of canvases in the artist’s studio in 1964.

Via WSJ

Calling all artists: CTA seeks artists to create new, original public artwork

Chicago looking for professional artists to create new, original public artwork for six locations as part of the RPM Phase One project:

Lawrence main stationhouse, 1120 W Lawrence

Argyle main stationhouse, 1118 W Argyle

Berwyn main stationhouse, 1119 W Berwyn

Bryn Mawr main stationhouse, 1116 W Bryn Mawr

Bryn Mawr Hollywood entrance, 1119 W Hollywood

Lawrence to Bryn Mawr viaduct walls

Via Reel Chicago

French Artist JR Enlisted 100 Local Volunteers to Unfurl a Massive Photograph of a Five-Year-Old Refugee in Ukraine

The French artist JR traveled to Ukraine last week and enlisted local residents in a monumental public art action featuring a portrait of a five-year-old refugee named Valeriia.

“This little girl is the future and, in this war, she reminds us what Ukrainians are fighting for,” JR wrote on Instagram as he unveiled the image, which is one of two covers for the upcoming issue of TIME magazine.

Via Artnet