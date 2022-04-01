What We're Reading: 3/29/22

The Supreme Court Will Hear Lawsuit Over Whether Warhol Committed Copyright Infringement

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would review a closely watched copyright infringement lawsuit that pits the Andy Warhol Foundation against the photographer Lynn Goldsmith. The Court’s decision could have major implications for “fair use” of copyrighted materials in art.

Few cases related to contemporary art have ever been heard by the Supreme Court.

In 1984, Warhol used a 1981 photograph that Goldsmith had taken of the pop star Prince as the basis for a series of paintings. Goldsmith’s picture of Prince was shot on assignment for Newsweek. On commission for Vanity Fair, Warhol used the photograph as a reference, allegedly without Goldsmith’s knowledge of the project. She claimed decades later that Warhol had committed copyright infringement by using it.

Via ARTnews

Artist-in-Residence Will Make Legler Regional Library A Hub For Community Art Programs

A slew of public art projects and cultural programs will soon come to the West Side courtesy of Legler Regional Library’s inaugural artist-in-residence, Alexandra Antoine.

Antoine is the first artist-in-residence for Chicago Public Libraries. The residency will last two years and will use art to foster ways for neighbors to connect with the resources at the library.

Via Block Club Chicago

One giant leap for Jeff Koons: artist to send his sculptures to the moon

Liftoff! Jeff Koons has announced that he will send a group of new sculptures to the moon later this year. Works by the world's most expensive living artist are set to reach the earth's only natural satellite in July and will remain there in perpetuity.

They are being sent on board a lunar lander known as Nova C, developed by the private American company Intuitive Machines. The spacecraft, which will be launched at the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida, will touch down on Oceanus Procellarum, a region of the near side of the moon (the hemisphere facing the Earth). It takes an average spacecraft around three days to travel the 240,000 miles between the Earth and the moon.

Via The Art Newspaper

Image: © Jeff Koons

After Long Negging NFTs, Larry Gagosian Will Now Accept Cyber Money for Art

Numerous blue-chip dealers raced to plant a flag in the booming cryptocurrency world over the past year. Larry Gagosian wasn’t one of them.

Via Artnet