Artadia Announces 2022 Chicago Awardees

Maryam Taghavi, Selva Aparicio, Azadeh Gholizadeh

Artadia is thrilled to share that Selva Aparicio, Azadeh Gholizadeh, and Maryam Taghavi are the recipients of the 2022 Chicago Artadia Award!



Artadia is honored to partner with three foundations who have committed to supporting exceptional artists in Chicago with these $10,000 awards in their respective name. Selva Aparicio is the recipient of the Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation Artadia Award; Azadeh Gholizadeh is the recipient of The LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation Artadia Award; and Maryam Taghavi is the recipient of The Joyce Foundation Artadia Award.



In addition to Aparicio, Gholizadeh, and Taghavi, this year's Finalists for the Chicago Award included Ashley January, Jeffly Gabriela Molina, and Judith Mullen. Solana Chehtman, Director of Creative Practice and Social Impact, The Shed, Christina De León, Associate Curator, Cooper Hewitt, Negarra A. Kudumu, Independent Curator, and Founder/Director, Art + Healing, and Robyn Farrell, Associate Curator, Art Institute of Chicago served as our Jurors for the Award.





Artadia Returns to EXPO CHICAGO 2022

Celebrating our 2020-2021 Chicago Artadia Awardees

EXPO CHICAGO

April 7-10, 2022

600 E Grand Ave, Chicago IL 60611

Navy Pier Festival Hall | Booth #136



Artadia has been presenting Awards to artists living and working in Chicago since 2001. Twenty Award cycles have been subsequently held in the city, providing critical funds to over 80 Chicago-based artists. In partnering with EXPO CHICAGO Artadia is able to provide its Chicago Artadia Awardees continued recognition and visibility, as well as a platform to show new work. In participating at EXPO, Artadia visibly demonstrates the critical importance of providing financial support to artists as well as celebrating the high caliber of the artists in its network. Notable Chicago Artadia Awardees include Nick Cave (2006), Bethany Collins (2019), Theaster Gates (2008), and LaMont Hamilton (2015).



At the 2022 EXPO CHICAGO, Artadia will be showing the work of Awardees Andrea Carlson(2021), Melissa Leandro (2021), Eliza Myrie (2020), and Nate Young (2021).

Artadia is pleased to return to EXPO CHICAGO this April, featuring four of its Chicago Awardees from 2020-2021. This will be the fourth year that Artadia has participated in the fair.



