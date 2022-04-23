CGN Art World Recap: 4/14/22

MCA receives ‘one of the most impactful donations’ ever

We are excited to announce the donation of a significant body of important contemporary artworks gifted to us by MCA Trustee, Dimitris Daskalopoulos. The gift featuring 100 works jointly held between the MCA and the Guggenheim is one of the most impactful donations to our collection in the MCA’s history. Each work in this trove reinforces and clarifies our institutional values, especially our longstanding commitment to supporting bold artistic experimentation. These works will enrich our collection, bolster strengths in our current holdings and fill existing gaps. Among the major artists whose work will be entering our collection for the first time are Ghada Amer, Karla Black, Paul Chan, Robert Gober, Sarah Lucas, Alina Szapocznikow, and Rebecca Warren.

Via MCA PR

Ox-Bow House

Ox-Bow School of Art, located in Saugatuck, Michigan, announces Ox-Bow House, a place for fellowship, education and art, in the neighboring city of Douglas, Michigan.



Ox-Bow House is a pilot project by Ox-Bow School of Art, a 112-year old, independent summer art school that has been welcoming artists from around the nation and beyond to West Michigan since its founding in 1910. Ox-Bow’s classes, workshops, residencies, and public programs are developed in-house by a professional staff of artists, curators, and educators. With a vibrant community of nationally and internationally respected artists on their campus each year, Ox-Bow House seeks to extend this resource to the public through a diverse menu of programs throughout the year.



Via PR

Mies van der Rohe lived here. You could be next.

The Pearson Street co-op unit where the giant of modern architecture lived for most of his three decades in Chicago is coming on the market in a week.

Via Crain's Chicago Business

Art on theMART to Project Works by CPS Students

Art on theMART is adding a new projection to their previously announced Spring Program that will feature artwork from eight soon-to-graduate Chicago Public Schools (CPS) seniors. The artwork for the projection, consisting of self-portraits, was collected in conjunction with CPS’s All-City Visual Arts program. Following a selection process, eight CPS seniors who submitted to the All-City High School Visual Arts Exhibition were selected to have their work featured on the façade of theMART. Students’ artwork was selected based on a score given for technical skill, craftmanship, originality and student voice. The projection, officially titled Select Works from the CPS Class of 2022, will premiere April 22 at 8:30 p.m. following a brief speaking program, and will run twice nightly at 8:30 and 9 p.m. through May 4.

Via PR

Weinberg/Newton Announces Key Partnership

Weinberg/Newton Gallery a non-commercial gallery dedicated to promoting social justice causes, is partnering with Mercy Housing Lakefront to present Key Change. Addressing the present-day housing crisis, Key Change will feature works by Gabrielle Garland, Tonika Lewis Johnson, Maymay Jumsai, Riff Studio and South Side Home Movie Project. Key Change is curated by Weinberg/Newton Gallery Director Nabiha Khan-Giordano and is presented in collaboration with Mercy Housing Lakefront. The exhibition will run from April 29 to July 16, 2022.

Via PR