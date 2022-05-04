New Exhibitions Start April 29 - 30 (Part 2)

Aranda\Lasch with Terrol Dew Johnson: Bundling

Opening: Friday, April 29, 5 – 8 pm

Volume Gallery

Design studio Aranda\Lasch have collaborated with renowned artist and basket weaver Terrol Dew Johnson of the Tohono O’odham Nation for over a decade. Their collaboration stems from the commonalities of algorithmic techniques, repetition and ciphering used in both computer-generated design and Tohono O’odham basket weaving. They approach basket construction as a framework for experimentation and expression, sharing knowledge and tradition; and as a medium of exchange that bundles various materials and voices together.

Michael Pellew: No Life Till Kings County

Opening: Friday, April 29, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

Michael Pellew’s never-ending love affair with pop music and rock-and-roll returns to Western Exhibitions with over 200 drawings of album covers from his favorite artists presented as cassette tape inserts, free-standing paintings of rock stars, and drawings of Pellew interviewing stars about cassette tapes and classic rock.

Meryl Levenstein: Found My Footing on the Forest Floor

Opening: Friday, April 29, 5 – 8 pm

ARC Gallery

My work is contemplative. It is therapeutic. Each stitch and decorative detail is thoughtfully placed. While I work, I am ridiculously focused and not easily distracted. The work is slow and deliberate and hell on my hands. But I am happiest when I am designing my scepters, because I do not fret about the world and my role on the planet while I am sewing and sharing. Instead, I feel strong and optimistic about being present in this messed-up era. The repurposed branch reminds me that I, too, am noble enough and mindful enough to live my life boldly.

Bed-Stuy to Chi: Artists from LAND Studio & Gallery

Opening: Friday, April 29, 5 – 8 pm

Western Exhibitions

Founded in 2005 and located in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, LAND is a unique nonprofit day-habilitation program that teaches life skills through the modality of art, nurturing the talents of participating artists, while integrating individuals into the community of contemporary art.

All the best, Kiah Celeste

Exhibition Begins April 30

DOCUMENT

Life today, in 2022, remains as bewildering as ever, yet All the Best, Kiah Celeste makes a compelling argument for coming down from the digital clouds and experiencing what Albers would call “the adventure of being close to the stuff the world is made of.”

In the half-dozen sculptures Celeste created for the exhibition, material is the adventure, evidence of a tactile thinking that can excavate aesthetic pleasure from the rubbish heaps of contemporary industrial culture.

Corrine Slade & Araceli Zuniga: Embodiment

Exhibition Begins April 30

FLXST Contemporary

Nyeema Morgan: The Set-up

Exhibition Begins April 30

PATRON